High School Football Week 9 Preview: Playoffs start to come into the pictures

With Martinsville playing on Thursday and Magna Vista resting on a bye week, there are just two local high school football games this week.

On Friday, G.W.-Danville will travel to Bassett to take on the Bengals, while Patrick County will make the trek from Stuart to South Boston to take on Halifax County.

Here’s a look at both games:

G.W.-Danville at Bassett, Friday at 7 p.m.

In the latest VHSL region football rankings, Cave Spring leapfrogged Bassett for the No. 3 spot in Region 3D.

Bassett comes into Week 9 of the season 5-2 overall and ranked No. 4 in the region. The Bengals’ 22.57 points is 0.14 points behind Cave Spring (5-2).

If the season were to end now, as the No. 4 seed Bassett would still get a home game in the first round of the playoffs. They would also play the current No. 5 seed, which happens to be crosstown rivals Magna Vista. The Bengals and Warriors have met in the first round of the postseason two of the last three years.

The Bengals have a chance to move up the rankings this week as they take on G.W.-Danville. The Eagles (3-4) are currently ranked No. 10 in Region 4D.

Bassett is 0-10 against G.W. since 2013, having been outscored by the Eagles by an average of 33.7 points in those contests.

The Eagles have struggled this season, though, losing four games for the first time since 2016. After starting the year 0-4, G.W. has bounced back with three straight wins against Tunstall, Patrick County, and Halifax County. They’ve outscored opponents 112-48 in that span.

G.W. has scored 140 points (20 per game) this season while allowing 206 (29.4 per game).

The Bengals are on a winning streak of their own, having won their last five after starting the fall 0-2. They come into this week following a 50-14 win over Tunstall, in Dry Fork, last week. It was their third time scoring at least 50 points this season.

Bassett has scored 277 points (29.5 per game) this season while allowing 119 (17 per game).

Bassett, 3-0 in Piedmont District play, is currently No. 1 in the PD standings. G.W.-Danville (3-1) is No. 2.

Patrick County at Halifax County, Friday at 7 p.m.

Patrick County has work to do to keep their playoff hopes alive this season. The Cougars (2-5) are currently ranked No. 11 in Region 2C, 1.72 points behind No. 10 Dan River (3-4), and 2.15 points behind No. 8 Gretna (2-5).

The Cougars need a win over a much bigger Halifax County school if they want to make a push for the No. 8 spot. The Comets are 3-4 and currently in a 3-way tie for the No. 8 spot in the Region 4D playoffs.

Halifax has lost four straight games after starting the season 3-0. The Comets come into this week following a 24-21 home loss to G.W.-Danville last Friday.

The Comets have played a lot of close games this season. None of their wins were by more than 14 points, and only once have they lost by more 20 or more. Each of their games has an average points differential of 11.28 points.

Halifax’s defense has allowed at least 21 points to all but one opponent this season. They’ve been outscored 167-162 this fall, averaging 23.14 points per game while allowing 23.8.

Patrick County has lost back-to-back games after allowing 50 points or more to both opponents. They come into Week 9 following a 54-21 road loss to G.W.-Danville last Friday.

The Cougars are 0-3 on the road this season, while Halifax is 0-4 at home.

Patrick County has allowed 248 points (35.4 per game) this season while scoring 176 (25.4 per game).

With a 1-2 district record, the Cougars are currently fifth in the PD standings. Halifax (1-3) is sixth.