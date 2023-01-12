High School Girls Basketball: Carlisle girls defeat Roanoke Catholic for sixth straight win

A big second half and 32 points from freshman Ja’La Niblett helped the Carlisle girls basketball team to a 54-41 win over Roanoke Catholic, on Thursday, at Carlisle School.

The two teams went into the half tied, 18-18, before the Chiefs caught fire. Carlisle retook the lead early and added to that lead thanks to a 3-pointer by Niblett. Niblett finished the third quarter with three 3-pointers.

A steal by Zion Squires, who assisted to Niblett for a layup, grew Carlisle’s lead to 37-27 with 1:05 left in the frame.

Carlisle outscored the Celtics 21-12 in the third, and never let the lead get close from then on.

“We had a slow start at the beginning of the game. That’s a credit to Roanoke Catholic,” said Carlisle coach Jason Niblett. “They forced us to do some things we’re not normally used to doing. In the second half I thought our girls kept their composure and stuck to the game plan and did what we do best, which is causing havoc on the defensive end with turnovers, getting in transition, and getting easy baskets. And just rotating the ball without dribbling as much as we did in the first half.”

“It took a lot of hustle, a lot of rebounds. We had to limit our turnovers,” Ja’La Niblett said of the win. “We also had to work as a team. We started turning the ball over earlier, so we just had to really pull it together and see whose man was whose and just pull it together as a team.”

Carlisle led 11-10 at the end of the first quarter, with all 11 points coming off of turnovers.

Roanoke Catholic went on an 8-2 run to start the second quarter. Carlisle’s Makayla Kellam had a 3-pointer to cut the lead to two with 1:30 left in the half, and Gray had a layup to tie the score in the final minute.

Much of the Chiefs offense fed off of the defense. Carlisle scored 25 points on possessions immediately following a steal.

Zarah Gray finished the night with nine steals, and Squires had seven. The Chiefs had 24 steals as a team.

Gray added 13 points and seven assists in the win. Squires had six rebounds and three assists.

“The game plan was to put pressure on the perimeter players and try to discourage the pass from coming inside to their larger players,” Jason Niblett said. “It was a credit to such players as Zarah Gray, she’s just a freshman and she causes so much havoc for us. She’s the engine of our team without a doubt. And then we have Zion Squires, who’s a freshman as well. She does a lot offensively and defensive as well.

“Gabby Fountain, she played well. She played big down on the block against a girl who is probably four or five inches taller than her. So I’m really proud of her. And then Maxie Garrett, she came in and gave us some really good minutes as well.

“I’m just really proud of all of my girls… It’s just a credit to our players. They really look for Ja’La and try to get her the ball in good situations so she can knock down shots.”

The win was the sixth in a row for Carlisle (9-2), who was ranked No. 1 in the first VISAA Division IV poll, released on Wednesday.

“I tell them try not to look at the record, but I’m very proud of what they’ve accomplished thus far with one eighth grader, eight freshmen, and one lone senior,” Jason Niblett said. “I just want to continue to work hard and continue to get better daily in practice and in the game and just try to take one it game at a time.”

Carlisle will get no time off. They’ll go back on the road on Friday to Greensboro, North Carolina, to take on Piedmont Classical High School at 5 p.m.

Carlisle 54,

Roanoke Catholic 41

RC 10 8 12 11 - 41

C 11 7 21 15 - 54

Carlisle: Z. Squires 6pts, 6rebs, 6steals, 3assts; J. Niblett 32pts, 2rebs, 2assts; Z. Gray 13pts, 3rebs, 9steals, 7assts; M. Kellam 3pts, 1steal; M. Garrett 3steals, 2assts; G. Fountain 3steals, 2assts