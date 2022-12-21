High School Girls Basketball: Cougars come up short in overtime

A late 3-pointer tied the score on Tuesday in Stuart, but missed free throws and turnovers came back to bite the Patrick County High School girls basketball team in a 57-56 overtime loss to North Stokes High School.

After going into the fourth down by three, the Cougars saw the deficit grow to six early in the frame.

That’s when the comeback attempt began. Lillian Cobbler grabbed an offensive rebound and put it back in, and Aniya Penn and Allanah Mitchell made one free throw each to make it 48-46 with 2:30 left on the clock.

On the next possession, Cougars senior Missy Hazard came up huge, knocking down a highly contested 3-pointer to put PC up for the first time in the second half.

Turnovers were an issue for both teams all night, with both giving the ball up several times in the final minutes of regulation. With 1:15 left on the clock, Eliza Clifton attempted a steal on a North Stokes inbounds, eventually forcing a jump-ball that gave the Cougars possession back with 75 seconds left to play.

The Vikings were forced to foul, putting Hazard on the line. She hit both to put her squad up three, 51-48.

But North Stokes didn’t lay down, immediately running up the court and knocking down a 3-pointer to tie the score.

Patrick County missed a layup attempt in the final seconds, and North Stokes went down the court and put up a 3-point attempt for the game-winner at the buzzer. The shot hit the rim and bounced off, forcing overtime.

Turnovers continued to haunt both squads in OT, and missed free throws and layups caught up with the Cougars.

Trailing by three with 20 seconds remaining, Penn hit a layup to make it 57-56 late. The Vikings missed two free throws after PC was forced to foul, but the Cougars missed shots of their own, and turned the ball over at the buzzer to give North Stokes the win.

“My kids played hard,” PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. “We had our opportunities, and unfortunately didn't take advantage of enough to pull out a win tonight. We fought and rallied back several times from deficits but just couldn't get over the hump. Too many missed free throws and turnovers were the bottom line."

Both sides of the stands were packed for the rivalry matchup. The game was the third in an afternoon and evening full of hoops action in Stuart, starting with JV contests against North Stokes, and ending with both schools boys basketball teams facing off immediately after the girls game.

“Great basketball atmosphere. Really proud of the fan support, it was amazing," Rakes said.

Patrick County led, 27-25, at the half, but quickly lost the lead after North Stokes hit a free throw and grabbed an offensive rebound and put in the second-chance layup and go up by one.

The Vikings grew their lead in the third, and later knocked down a contested 3-pointer to make it 41-33 with 3:54 left in the quarter.

PCHS battled back to cut the lead to three thanks in part to a 3-pointer by Hazard with just under a minute left in the third. The Cougars had a chance to make it a one-point game after Penn Grabbed an offensive rebound and passed down low, but a layup attempt at the buzzer rimmed-out, and the Cougars went into the fourth trailing, 43-40.

Hazard had a double-double to lead the Cougars. The senior point guard finished with 17 points, with five 3-pointers, and 11 assists, and added a team-high five steals with five rebounds.

Penn added 14 points and five rebounds. Allanah Mitchell had six points, and Kimora Wimbush had two points and a team-high 11 rebounds.

The Cougars (6-3) will take time off for the holidays before returning to play on January 3. They’ll stay at home for a Piedmont District contest against Magna Vista.