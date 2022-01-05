High School Girls Basketball: Defense helps Magna Vista bounce back in big way

Even though the Magna Vista girls basketball team went 1-2 in a Christmas tournament at Cave Spring High School last week, Warriors coach Kyana Smith said she thinks the two losses were the best games her team had played all season.

The Warriors fell to Glenvar, 50-48, and to William Byrd, 61-52, the next day in the tournament. But Smith said playing close games allowed her team to be tested in ways they hadn’t been up to that point, and they learned how to fight for an entire game.

“Obviously I think we made a lot of mistakes that I don’t think we should have made, but overall I think we competed,” Smith said of the Christmas tournament. “From start to finish we haven’t had too many close ball games, so that was different for them having to play and have the situational awareness, be aware of time and score. Overall I was pleased with Christmas tournament and I’m happy to see where we go moving forward.”

The Warriors finished the tournament with a 60-30 win over Cave Spring, and came back to the regular season on Tuesday with another decisive victory, 72-37, at home over Patrick County.

Magna Vista’s game plan heading into Tuesday was to lock-in on Patrick County’s leading scorer Missy Hazard, who was held to 10 points and three assists.

The Warriors had 25 steals as a team in the win, many of which came thanks to their nearly impenetrable full-court press, something that Smith said they haven’t used much in the past but have been working on perfecting this season.

“I have to applaud our defensive effort,” Smith said. “I think we played really well defensively.

“We really started working on it (the press) over the summer and in the preseason, and even our first couple of games I really didn’t think we had locked in some things for us to debut it, so we did against G.W. and Bassett and the girls are starting to buy into it. They realize it makes it a lot easier on us instead of having to play a half-court set if we can get some steals early on. And I’m seeing some more effort on the defensive end from some players that I hadn’t seen in the past, and that makes you happy as a coach too.”

The Warriors lone struggle on the night was their own turnovers. Patrick County had 10 steals and MV turned it over an additional six times.

Despite those minor issues, Smith said she can see her team is improving every game, and that’s what she wants.

“We want to be playing our best basketball once the end of the season gets here and once we get to the regional,” she said.

Magna Vista (8-2, 4-0), will next go on the road to Rocky Mount for a non-district contest against Franklin County on Thursday at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 72, Patrick County 37

PCHS 12 7 10 8 – 37

MVHS 24 12 22 14 – 72

MVHS: T. Hairston 21pts, 10 steals, 6assts; M. Reynolds 10pts, 3rebs, 3assts, 3steals; K. Hughes 8pts, 3steals; J. Hairston 8pts, 3rebs; N. Preston 7pts, 2steals; M. Moyer 6pts, 3rebs, 2assts; S. Hairston 6pts, 6rebs, 3steals; T. Starkie 3pts, 2rebs; D. Giggetts 3pts, 3steals; A. Woods 3steals, 2assts

3-pointers (3) – K. Hughes 2; T. Hairston 1

Team – 22 rebs, 14 assts, 25 steals

PCHS: L. Quesinberry 2pts, 3rebs; A. Epperson 7rebs; M. Hazard 10pts, 3assts; S. Harris 12pts, 3rebs; A. Mitchell 2pts, 2steals; M. Brown 2pts, 4rebs; L. Cobbler 3rebs; A. Penn 3pts, 7rebs, 2assts; L. Moore 2rebs; K. Wimbush 6pts, 6rebs, 2steals, 2assts

3-pointers (1) – M. Hazard 1

Team totals – 35 rebs, 10 steals, 8 assts

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

