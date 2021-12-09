High School Girls Basketball: Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith talks about her team's hot start to the season

Me and the Chatham coach, we were talking about it afterwards Monday. This is what girls basketball is all about. Having teams that come out and they want to play from beginning to end and compete. Monday night it felt like I was in the state championship game. The runs that were made, the tight calls, the plays that could have gone either way.

We competed, everybody had fun, and that’s really what it’s all about. And that’s what excites me. I want to get girls basketball in our area back to that point where any given night anybody can be beaten and the Piedmont is like you have to show up, you have to be competing, you have to be ready to win. And we’re getting there. We’re not there yet across the Piedmont. We have a lot of new coaches at other schools. I know them, I know they’re putting in work with their programs and that excites me because I want my girls to have to come out every single game and compete. It’s not going to be just enough to show up and go off of athleticism alone. I want them to know there has to be a skill component to what we do too.