High School Girls Basketball: Magna Vista coach Kyana Smith talks about her team's hot start to the season

Magna Vista only played two games last season due to delays caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But despite only playing a few weeks last winter, they haven’t shown any signs of rust to start off this year.
The Warriors are 3-0, with a 2-point win over Floyd County and two wins over Chatham.
Magna Vista returns three seniors and has likely the deepest roster since coach Kyana Smith took over the program in 2019.
Smith spoke with the Bulletin about what she’s seen out of her team so far, and the mindset they’re taking into the rest of the season.
Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of the team so far this season?
Smith: I’ve seen that we want to compete, we’re willing to compete, we’re willing to work hard. I think the biggest thing right now is our team continuing to build a lot of team chemistry. We have a lot of kids that have never played before due to COVID, but also due to comes of them coming up from J.V. So just really building a cohesive unit that’s set on one mindset that were all going to play together. That’s what we’re working towards.
I’ve seen a lot of great think. We play hard, we’ve competed all three games. Floyd is a great team, so to come out and get that opening win over them, especially on the road, I think that gave them some reassurance that, hey, if all work together we can have a good team this year.
Coming into this year did you see a little extra excitement? Did you see any differences from the players coming into the season?
Smith: Yea, you could tell I think there was a lot of excitement, but I think there was also some nervousness because my J.V. kids, and I had a couple older girls that didn’t play last year, they came out and this is really the first time they’ve been on the court in two years as a Warrior. So there was a little nervousness, but there was also some excitement.
I think now they can kind of relax a little bit because they see it looks like we’re going to have a full season. We haven’t ran into any issues yet, and I think that was also in the back of their head. They didn’t want to get too excited because the was the possibility of things getting shut down like last year. So I think now they have some reassurance and they see we’re getting to play and we’re playing well, you can see the excitement on the court.
You have three seniors: Ta’Nasia Hairston, SaNai Hairston-Williams, and Tania Starkey. What have you seen out of them so far?
Smith: What I would love to see is leadership. What I’m seeing right now is trying to figure out the pieces of the puzzle where we gel and we mesh the best.
We have the opportunity to have balanced scoring and that’s going to be key so Ta’Nasia doesn’t feel that pressure that she’s felt in year’s past where she was primarily the offensive person that we ran a lot of things through. Now we have so many other offensive pieces that we can rely on so if she’s having a rough night or struggling from behind the line or something like that she doesn’t feel like she has to force the game.
Starkie, from her perspective, defensively, that’s where we look for her to do a lot of our work for us. She’s never really been an offensive person for us. It’s been defensively-minded for her, so just kind of continuing to do that.
But also what I expect from them is to mold our younger girls. To sort of give them the same courtesy that alumni gave my seniors when they were ninth graders, showing them the ropes of the program, leading by example, raising the bar, the expectations. So that’s what I really hope to get from them and they’re starting to show that now.
It looks like you’ve got 11 on the roster. In years past you’ve kept it smaller, closer to eight or nine.
Smith: We had great turnout this year for tryouts. We actually didn’t have to cut anybody. We kind of spread the teams evenly based on grades and things like that.
I’m happy that we have some depth because now it forces the kids to have to compete in practice. I think that’s was where we kind of lacked in year’s past. The kids were kind of like ‘Well, we’ve only got seven so at some point in time I’m going to get in no matter.’ Now they’ve got to compete, but that’s making us better in practice every day when they’ve got to show up and compete.
I also told them Monday night after the Chatham game, we’re hard to defend because we have so much depth. There’s not a drop off in talent when we make substitution. We have people equally as skilled as our starters who can come in the game and still be very productive for us.
Our second and third game, Mya Moyer was our leading scorer one game and our second leading scorer another game and she came off the bench. We have a lot of scoring potential all off the bench, so that is going to help us tremendously having the depth this year by having 11 girls and everybody is getting to play. Nobody has to really worry about getting tired so we can keep fresh legs on the court. That’s a luxury some other programs in our area don’t have. They still have low numbers, seven or eight people.
You have wins this year by two and three points. Playing close games early in the season, do you feel like that helps you all moving forward?
Smith: I think it does because it’s teaching us so many lessons. One about adversity, one about how to keep our composure, but two a lot of situational awareness.
You learn how to move on and have that next play mentality. I expect you to make mistakes because you’re new, you’re young. Trying to instill that in them that we’ve got to have a next play mentality, we’ve got to continue to work, and I’m not going to pull you when things get hard. I’ve got to let you know that you can figure it out and you’ve got to push through some of these things that happening on the court.
I love the close games because it makes us lock in, it makes us have to play from the beginning of the game to the end of the game. You can’t take plays off. And I think it’s been a great thing here at the beginning of the year where we’ve had three close games.
We’re going to get to play in a really competitive Christmas tournament where we’ll see Glenvar, a great 2A team. I’m excited about that. I really tried to beef up our schedule early on to make sure that we have an opportunity to compete against some of the top programs on our side of the state to really show our kids that what they’re doing in practice is paying off.
So what do you think like the key will be for you all the rest of the season?
Smith: Mr. Hicks came into our Chatham game, he’s over the FCA (Fellowship of Christian Athletes) and he spoke about one mindset, one purpose, and one team. I think that’s the key for us this year.
That mindset is I’m going to play my role, I’m going to stay within myself, I’m going to let the game come to me and do what coach asks me to do. We’re all going to be on the same page. I’m going to play unselfish. The one mindset, the one purpose. We’re going to show up with a purpose of, we want to win. It’s the we and me, the one team. It has to be done together. Building that chemistry. I think that’s what going to help propel us throughout the year.
And our goal is, obviously we want to succeed locally but the giant we’re really working towards tackling is being able to compete better at the regional level. The last two years we just haven’t been able to compete at the regional level, against Botetourt, against Carroll County. That’s really what our focus is is using our games, our district games to compete, to work hard, to minimize turnovers, to maximize on other team’s mistakes. Make sure we’re shooting great percentages from the free throw line and taking good quality shots. That’s important.
We’re trying to use our games now to help progress through our regional tournament later on to make sure we compete against teams that are of a caliber that we don’t typically see in the piedmont district.
Anything else you’d like to add?
Smith: I encourage everybody to come out and watch us play. We’ve had three exciting games. Some fun girls basketball to watch.
Me and the Chatham coach, we were talking about it afterwards Monday. This is what girls basketball is all about. Having teams that come out and they want to play from beginning to end and compete. Monday night it felt like I was in the state championship game. The runs that were made, the tight calls, the plays that could have gone either way.
We competed, everybody had fun, and that’s really what it’s all about. And that’s what excites me. I want to get girls basketball in our area back to that point where any given night anybody can be beaten and the Piedmont is like you have to show up, you have to be competing, you have to be ready to win. And we’re getting there. We’re not there yet across the Piedmont. We have a lot of new coaches at other schools. I know them, I know they’re putting in work with their programs and that excites me because I want my girls to have to come out every single game and compete. It’s not going to be just enough to show up and go off of athleticism alone. I want them to know there has to be a skill component to what we do too.
I’m excited. We have a lot of young talent. The future is bright at Magna Vista and we should make the community happy with our season. They should be pleased with what we’re trying to do with the program.
