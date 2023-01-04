High School Girls Basketball: Magna Vista defeats Patrick County for fourth straight win

With 12 days off since the last game, Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith said she was a little nervous to see how her team would come out on Tuesday night for their first game of 2023.

The Warriors didn’t show any rust, especially on the defensive end of the floor, in a 55-27 road win over Patrick County High School.

Magna Vista held the Cougars to single digits in each quarter, and allowed PCHS to score just two points in the fourth. The Cougars didn’t have a basket 12 minutes of play – their two points both came from the free throw line.

After going into the half up, 24-17, the Warriors continued to grow their lead in the third quarter. In what had been a low-scoring contest to that point turned around for both teams at the beginning of the half. Patrick County’s Missy Hazard and Magna Vista’s DeeDee Giggetts traded 3-pointers, and Hazard added a second 3 to make the score 31-25 midway through the frame.

That was the final basket from the field the Cougars would make the rest of the contest. A few seconds later, Miranda Reynolds grabbed a steal at midcourt and took it the basket to start a Warriors 12-0 run they took to the end of the third.

Magna Vista led, 43-25, going into the fourth.

The Warriors added 10 more points to that run at the start of the final quarter. Patrick County didn’t score a point until Hazard hit a free throw with 1:17 left on the clock.

“I was a little nervous after having so much time off, but we worked on a lot of things and really prepared for them, and I think we stuck to the game plan,” Smith said. “It took us a while to get going, but we really pulled away in the third quarter, and that helped us a lot.”

Giggetts finished with a game-high 22 points. Mya Moyer added 10, and Reynolds had nine for the Warriors.

“I guess it’s just, I was in the zone,” Giggetts said of her night. “I saw that I had lanes, I was taking lanes, taking what the defense gave me, just keeping it simple.

“Basically it was just all about teamwork, stopping their main scorers, keeping it all together… Help defense and stopping the ball early really helped us in the long run.”

Hazard led the Cougars with 13 points, five rebounds, and four assists. Nine of Hazards 13 points came off of three 3-pointers.

No other member of the Cougars had more than four points.

“We had talked about the biggest thing is containing 33, Missy,” Smith said. “She’s kind of their go-to player, so I think we did a good job containing her, and just getting them to understand and lock-in and make sure that we were in a position to help. I think that’s what really helped us on the defensive side of things.”

“We took a good old fashion whooping in the second half from a very tough, well-coached squad in Magna Vista,” PCHS coach Donny Rakes said in an email. “Hats off to them, they simply played harder than we did. Hopefully we will learn from this and be better off for it going forward.”

With the win, Magna Vista has now won four straight games after starting the season 0-4 and going into the holiday break 3-4 overall.

The Warriors opened a tournament at Cave Spring High School, on December 20, with a loss to Carroll County, but bounced back with three straight wins over Staunton River, 66-37, E.C. Glass, 67-52, and William Byrd, 66-31.

“Honestly, we’ve just had a lot more time to practice and prepare,” Smith said. “I think that’s been the biggest difference from when we started. People sick with the flu and COVID and other things, injuries. Now we’re just getting everybody back, and we had a lot of time in the last week-and-a-half to really fine tune some things and to work on our chemistry. A lot of these kids aren’t really used to playing with each other, so really working on our chemistry in practice has been the biggest difference.

“We try to harp on hustle and heart,” Giggetts said. “So, basically, everybody is coming together, everybody has that hustle and heart, and everybody wants to win, so we do just what’s needed to win.”

With the win, Magna Vista improves to 7-5 overall, and 4-0 in Piedmont District play. The Warriors will next return home on Friday for another PD game against Mecklenburg County at 7 p.m.

“We know we don't have many more practice days ahead of us, we have more games, so it’s just being able to make adjustments on the fly, as well as critique things that are going on from game to game, think about it, look at it in practice, make the adjustments, come up with a good game plan, and just go out and play.”

The Cougars (6-4, 3-1) will next travel to Tunstall High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. Piedmont District game.

Magna Vista 55, Patrick County 27

MVHS 12 – 12 – 19 – 12 --- 55

PCHS 8 – 9 – 8 – 2 --- 27

Magna Vista: K. Hughes 2; J. Caldwell 3; A. Woods 2; M. Reynolds 9; S. Hairston 5; D. Giggetts 22; M. Moyer 10; S. Williams 2

Patrick County: A. Mitchell 1; L. Fulcher 1; A. Penn 4; L. Hazelwood 2; K. Wimbush 2; M. Hazard 13; L. Cobbler 4