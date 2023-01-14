High School Girls Basketball: Magna Vista speed, aggressiveness too much for Halifax

When it comes to basketball, or any sport really, there are intangibles. Things that can’t be coached or taught.

Focus, hard work, and hustle are three of many and a trio of characteristics the Halifax County girls basketball team has showed it has over the past three games, including in the Comets’ Piedmont District matchup against Magna Vista Friday night.

Unfortunately, all three weren’t enough to help Halifax overcome the Warriors’ scrappiness on both ends of the court as Magna Vista handed the Comets a 56-21 district loss.

It was the efforts by the Comets that kept the game neck-and-neck over the opening eight minutes. After Magna Vista (11-5, 6-0 Piedmont) scored the game’s first five points to take the early momentum, Halifax (9-6, 3-3) ripped off a 5-0 run to knot the score on senior Shamya Hankins’ free throw at the 5:52 mark. Hankins was single-handedly responsible for the run, scoring all five points on a trio of free throws and a layup.

Sophomore Miranda Reynolds put the Warriors back in front with her layup with 5:37 left in the frame. Both teams went into a bit of a shooting funk from there as neither scored for nearly two minutes thanks to stout defensive performances. Hankins changed that when she took a feed from junior Malaysha Claiborne and finished off a layup to knot the score at 7-7 with 2:44 remaining.

Looking to create distance, Magna Vista switched to its press defense, and the result was a trio of steals from freshman Mya Moyer, senior Nala Preston, and sophomore Sanaa Hairston that led the Warriors to a 6-0 run and 13-7 lead on Hairston’s 3-pointer off a feed from junior Jordan Caldwell-McGhee.

Junior Jada Chaney said not so fast, responding with back-to-back layups off passes from Hankins and sophomore Olivia Seamster to pull Halifax within two, 13-11, with 40 seconds left in the opening frame. However, a pair of steals from Reynolds and Moyer helped Magna Vista close the period with four straight points that gave it a 17-11 lead going into the second frame.

The second quarter proved to be the difference as the Warriors stifled the Comets in the frame, keeping them off the board for a six-minute stretch on their way to a 12-0 run that helped them build a 29-12 cushion going into the break.

“For one, they’re well coached and extremely fundamentally sound and they want to speed you up, they want to get you out of your rhythm and game plan and that’s what they did tonight,” said Halifax County coach Ray Reaves. “It got to the point where we were getting frustrated with ourselves because we were either turning the ball over or missing shots. They sped us up, got us out of our rhythm and that’s exactly what they want to do. We were getting frustrated, we were getting aggravated and we were getting down because of that defensive pressure.”

After the game, Reaves recalled coaching against Magna Vista head coach Kyana Smith when she was in high school in one of his earlier stints with Halifax. He recounted her skill and work ethic on the court and commented on how it’s spilled over into her coaching career.

“She was an unbelievable ballplayer and is now an unbelievable coach. She was one of my favorites to coach against because of her work ethic, her demeanor, her attitude, along with her basketball skills,” Reaves said. “So, I know they have a heck of a coach coaching them and I’m glad she’s taken those same attributes and has used them in putting together a solid program.”

The Comets close the regular season with a matchup against the Warriors later this month. With the district standings a bit muddled right now, Reaves and his squad will quickly get to work fixing what they did wrong in the first matchup.

“We will definitely be working on our passing skills,” Reaves said. “That’s one thing I spoke about after the game was over. We’ve got to do a better job of making crisper passes. It’s not even execution right now, not in a game like tonight, it’s more those fundamental skills and working on man-to-man pressure. But we have to move better without the basketball. So if we work on those things, we’ll be okay.”

Hankins led Halifax with nine points while Chaney added five and Seamster pitched in with four.

Reynolds recorded a game-high 19 points to lead Magna Vista while Preston added 12 and Moyer chipped in with 11.

Magna Vista will next travel to Bassett High School on Tuesday for a rivalry game at 7 p.m.

Halifax takes the court again on Tuesday when it hosts Tunstall in Piedmont action at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 56, Halifax County 21

Magna Vista 17 12 16 11 – 56

Halifax 11 1 6 3 – 21

Halifax: Shamya Hankins 9, Jada Chaney 5, Olivia Seamster 4, Malaysia Claiborne 2, Zylasia Morton 1. 7 0 8-18.

Magna Vista: Miranda Reynolds 19, Nala Preston 12, Mya Moyer 10, Sanaa Hairston 6, Kaylee Hughes 3, Jordan Coldwell 3, Dee Dee Giggetts 3. 21 2 8-18. 3s: Hughes, Coldwell.