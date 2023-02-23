The Magna Vista girls basketball team came into Thursday’s Region 3D Tournament semifinal riding an 18 game winning streak.

But the Warriors had likely the toughest draw in the region, with a road game at defending VHSL Class 3 state champions Carroll County High School standing in the way of a state tournament berth.

Carroll, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, proved early and often why they’ve had so much success this season in a 75-39 win over Magna Vista that ended the Warriors season.

Magna Vista was the No. 4 seed in Region 3D.

The Cavaliers came into Thursday’s game 21-1 on the season, and the winners of the Three Rivers District.

Carroll jumped out to an early eight point lead, and continued to grow that lead thanks to transition defense. The Cavaliers had a steal that led to a layup, a steal that led to a 3-pointer, and a steal that led to a fast break basket to make it 18-3 five minutes into the game.

The Warriors struggled mightily against Carroll’s full-court press, which led to 13 steals in the first half.

Carroll knocked down a 3-pointer just before the end of the second quarter, and went into the half up, 41-13.

The Cavaliers continued to stay hot in the third, starting on an 8-1 run while holding the Warriors without a basket from the field for the first four minutes of play. Magna Vista’s first basket of the quarter came on a drive and layup by Sanaa Hairston, who also converted the ensuing foul shot to make it 49-17.

Carroll led 56-23 at the end of the third.

Magna Vista had its best scoring output in the final frame, knocking down four 3-pointers—one each by Kristian Preston, Dee Dee Giggetts, Miranda Reynolds, and Kaylee Hughes—and seemed to go toe-to-toe with the Cavaliers, who hit three 3s in the frame. But Carroll’s lead to that point was too big, and they outscored the Warriors, 19-16, in the fourth on the way to the win.

Hairston led the Warriors with 10 points. Giggetts added nine.

With the win, Carroll earns an automatic berth in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. The Cavaliers will play the winner of the other semifinal between Lord Botetourt and Cave Spring in the region championship game.

Magna Vista has reached the region semifinals the last four seasons, and last advanced to the state tournament in 2017.

The Warriors finish the season 22-6. They’ll lose three seniors off of Thursday’s squad: guards Kaylee Hughes and Nala Preston, and center SaMya Williams.