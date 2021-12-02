High School Girls Basketball Preview: Carlisle's Niblett keeps a promise and works to rebuild Chiefs

Carlisle basketball fans became accustomed to seeing Jason Niblett patrolling the sidelines as the Chiefs boys basketball coach.
Niblett will again put on the blue and gold this winter, but this time around he’ll be coaching the Carlisle girls program.
Niblett last coached the Chiefs in 2016. In his six seasons with the Chiefs he took the team to four straight final fours in the VISAA state tournament and won the State Championship in 2014.
He’s been largely away from coaching since then, but he’s been working with his daughter, Ja’La, who is an eighth grader at Carlisle this year. It was Ja’La, and a promise made to his father, that convinced Niblett to coach again.
“I lost my father who was very instrumental in my growth as a young man and throughout life and also as a basketball player,” Niblett said. “He coached me from the time I started playing ball and travelled with me all through college and even came over to visit when I was in Europe and was very instrumental with me… when I was at Carlisle. He was always here.
“So the last few years of having him on this earth with us he mentioned to me as long as Ja’La has interest in playing I promised him I would not go back to the boy’s side. I would coach her and see her through like I have with so many young men. So I’m just trying to hold true to that promise.”
When Niblett took over the Carlisle boys program in 2010, within a year the Chiefs were nationally ranked in the top 25 in the country. While he admits it will take time to rebuild the girls program and get it to that level, he feels he has a good foundation to build upon this season.
Carlisle is coming off of a 3-5 record last year, and have no returners off of that squad. The team this year is comprised of all eighth and ninth graders, with about seven players on the roster.
Getting more interest and numbers up is Niblett’s first priority.
“Very young team. Not many players whatsoever. It’s always been a strong tradition of a girls program here so it’s going to take a year or so get the numbers up and get the girls out here,” he said.
Niblett said he’s always enjoyed rebuilding programs, and would rather build with a young foundation.
“An older group you’ve got kids that have pretty much set in their ways and want to do it their way,” he said.
“I’d like to have a good group of young kids and mold them and bring them through together. Kids that want to get better, want to win.”
Carlisle opened the season on Tuesday with a 43-24 loss at home to Lynchburg Home School.
Niblett is still working to try to add a few more players to the roster, but he’s seen hard work, a willingness to listen and improvement from his young squad in the first few weeks of practice.
He cautions a rebuild will take time, but he has confidence the team will compete and continue to get better throughout his first season.
“I hope no one expects championships just because Jason Niblett is here in the building. We will work towards that but it takes time when you’re rebuilding a program. I’m trying to follow a rich tradition here. I was a part of the tradition but on the opposite side. And I was able to win a state championship here.
“I do have goals and the girls have goals and we’re just going to work towards those goals to again be competitive, to work hard, and see what happens.
“Anybody that knows me knows that we’re going to head in the right direction."
