High School Girls Basketball Preview: Carlisle's Niblett keeps a promise and works to rebuild Chiefs

When Niblett took over the Carlisle boys program in 2010, within a year the Chiefs were nationally ranked in the top 25 in the country. While he admits it will take time to rebuild the girls program and get it to that level, he feels he has a good foundation to build upon this season.

Carlisle is coming off of a 3-5 record last year, and have no returners off of that squad. The team this year is comprised of all eighth and ninth graders, with about seven players on the roster.

Getting more interest and numbers up is Niblett’s first priority.

“Very young team. Not many players whatsoever. It’s always been a strong tradition of a girls program here so it’s going to take a year or so get the numbers up and get the girls out here,” he said.

Niblett said he’s always enjoyed rebuilding programs, and would rather build with a young foundation.

“An older group you’ve got kids that have pretty much set in their ways and want to do it their way,” he said.

“I’d like to have a good group of young kids and mold them and bring them through together. Kids that want to get better, want to win.”

Carlisle opened the season on Tuesday with a 43-24 loss at home to Lynchburg Home School.