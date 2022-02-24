High school girls basketball: Warriors fall to Staunton River in region semifinals

Staunton River came into Thursday's Region 3D tournament semifinal game undefeated, and squeaked by Magna Vista to stay that way. The Eagles defeated the Warriors 65-58 in Moneta.

The game went back-and-forth throughout, with Magna Vista finishing the first half on a 11-2 run to go into the break up 33-24, their largest lead of the contest.

The Eagles came back in the second half by forcing 15 Magna Vista turnovers and getting Warriors leading scorer TaNashia Hairston into foul trouble. Hairston picked up her fourth foul with 1:30 left in the third quarter, and came out of the game until five minutes remained in the fourth.

At the time Hairston came out the first time, she had 22 of Magna Vista's 44 points. The senior fouled out with 2:06 left on the clock. At the time, the two teams were tied 56-56. From there, the Eagles finished the game on a 9-2 run.

Hairston finished the game with 28 points. Jamina Hairston added 12 points and DeeDee Giggetts had eight.

Staunton River earns an automatic berth in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament with the win.

Magna Vista (22-3) will play a region consolation game on Saturday at home against Lord Botetourt, who lost in the other region semifinal to Carroll County. The winner of the consolation game would get a state berth if one of the automatic qualifiers has COVID issues and can't play. Game time for Saturday is to be determined.