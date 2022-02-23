High school girls basketball: Warriors win, prepare for unbeaten Eagles in region semifinals

Magna Vista girls basketball coach Kyana Smith said her team had a great game plan going into Tuesday’s region tournament opener against Cave Spring.

That would be an understatement. The Warriors had a great game plan and they worked it to perfection in a 66-35 Region 3D quarterfinals victory over the Knights.

Smith said she knew what the Knights – a team the Warriors previously defeated 60-30 at a December Christmas tournament – could do offensively. Magna Vista succeeded in holding Cave Spring to its lowest points total in the last five games. Cave Spring didn’t score until there was 2:45 left on the clock in the first quarter, and only scored two points in the second quarter.

Magna Vista also reached its goal of scoring at least 20 points per half in transition off of steals, using the defense to feed the offense.

The Warriors scored 17, 14, 15, and 20 points in each quarter.

“We walked through a lot of their sets. We walked through their press break and we knew what we had to do offensively to capitalize against their 1-2-2 zone,” Smith said. “It was basically we had to run through 1-2 and get the ball inside. I think Jamina Hairston and Mya Moyer, they played really well for us tonight down there. They’re not really traditional post players but they came in and did what we asked them to do.”

TaNashia Hairston led the Warriors with 29 points in the win. In a well-balanced scoring night, Mya Moyer added 10 points for MVHS, Jamina Hairston had nine, and Miranda Reynolds and DeeDee Giggetts had eight each.

The defensive effort is something Smith knows her team will have to replicate on Thursday when they take on unbeaten Staunton River in the region semifinals. The Eagles (24-0) are averaging nearly 61 points per game this season, and reached the region semifinals with a 68-38 win over Northside in the quarterfinals Tuesday.

“As I told them, you’re not going to beat great teams in the region if you can’t defend,” Smith said. “They’re (Staunton River) guard heavy. They don’t have a true post player, so more than anything our defense on Thursday is going to have to prevail us. Whether that’s in the press or in the half court set, we have to close out under control and we have to control their penetration.”

Magna Vista (22-2) has won its last 16 games, dating back to that Christmas tournament they finished with the first win over Cave Spring. The Warriors have outscored opponents 1,470-887 this season, and haven’t played many close games. MVHS did play a late regular season two overtime game against Halifax County, and defeated the Comets again in the Piedmont District championship game, 46-43.

“I’m hoping that we won’t have to play a close game because we’re not well-versed in those situations,” Smith said. “We haven’t had many this year but it has worked out for us both games against Halifax… We prepared well for that yesterday, we went over some late game situations with the girls and I think that’s the important part for us preparing for the next couple games we get to play.

“I think that we’ve shown a lot of growth since Christmas. Even though a lot of our district games have been large win margins we’ve still shown a lot growth and that has come from us setting personal goals before each game and making sure that we capitalize on those.”

The Warriors are guaranteed at least two more games this season. The winner of Thursday’s game against Staunton River is guaranteed a spot in the VHSL Class 3 state tournament. The loser will play in a third place consolation game. Each region is guaranteed two spots in the state tournament, but the two other semifinal teams will play a consolation game, the winner of which would take the next available state tournament spot should one of the two automatic qualifiers have to drop out for COVID issues.

Tipoff Thursday at Staunton River High School is at 6 p.m.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

