High School Girls Basketball: Young Patrick County squad learning from tough early season schedule

The early season schedule has been anything but a cakewalk for the Patrick County girls basketball team.

In the first eight games the Cougars have played Floyd County, a perennial power in VHSL Class 2, and Halifax and Magna Vista, the top two teams in the Piedmont District.

For a young team with very little varsity experience, Cougars coach Donny Rakes said he’s glad his players are facing quality competition early in the season.

“I talk to our kids about our tradition,” Rakes said following the Cougars' 72-37 loss to Magna Vista Tuesday night. “And, quite frankly, I think we do have a pretty decent tradition. We’ve done well over the years. And a lot of times the younger kids coming up think that that’s going to just continue to happen and it doesn’t without the work.

“I’m glad we play Magna Vista, I’m glad we play Floyd County, because those are the type of teams we’re going to see in the region, and we can see what it takes and we can compete with them.”

The Cougars had a lot of highs and lows in Tuesday’s loss in Ridgeway. PC outrebounded the Magna Vista 35-22, but were hampered by turnovers, giving the ball up 31 times.

Magna Vista led from the opening tip, and grew their lead to 24-12 at the end of the first quarter.

“I thought we competed with Magna Vista for about a half. Unfortunately that was just the second and fourth quarters,” Rakes said.

“Magna Vista is a very good basketball team. They have two or three exceptional ball players. They’re well-coached. They were just a better team tonight. I wish we could have given them a little more of a game. Hopefully when they come up to our place we will.”

The Cougars returned this year just two players who saw significant time last season. The rest are underclassmen, many of whom have never played varsity before.

Rakes emphasized that his team can’t use their youth and inexperience as a crutch, but rather they have to learn quickly against good teams.

“I like my team,” he said. “I think they’re going to be good in the future, I really do. We’re just going to take our lumps, but we’re getting better. Playing good competition can do two things for you: it can defeat you or can toughen you up to go on to better things.

“What you’re playing for there as a coach is they learn from it. What we talked about in the locker room, at halftime, and in the game is getting better. And the only way you can get better is realize what you have to work on and then learn it in practice.”

Patrick County (5-3, 1-2) will return home on Thursday for another PD contest against Martinsville at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista 72, Patrick County 37

PCHS 12 7 10 8 – 37

MVHS 24 12 22 14 – 72

MVHS: T. Hairston 21pts, 10 steals, 6assts; M. Reynolds 10pts, 3rebs, 3assts, 3steals; K. Hughes 8pts, 3steals; J. Hairston 8pts, 3rebs; N. Preston 7pts, 2steals; M. Moyer 6pts, 3rebs, 2assts; S. Hairston 6pts, 6rebs, 3steals; T. Starkie 3pts, 2rebs; D. Giggetts 3pts, 3steals; A. Woods 3steals, 2assts

3-pointers (3) – K. Hughes 2; T. Hairston 1

Team – 22 rebs, 14 assts, 25 steals

PCHS: L. Quesinberry 2pts, 3rebs; A. Epperson 7rebs; M. Hazard 10pts, 3assts; S. Harris 12pts, 3rebs; A. Mitchell 2pts, 2steals; M. Brown 2pts, 4rebs; L. Cobbler 3rebs; A. Penn 3pts, 7rebs, 2assts; L. Moore 2rebs; K. Wimbush 6pts, 6rebs, 2steals, 2assts

3-pointers (1) – M. Hazard 1

Team totals – 35 rebs, 10 steals, 8 assts

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

