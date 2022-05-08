High School Girls Tennis: Improvements in doubles play and mental game helps Bassett win PD regular season

After going through Piedmont District play with just one loss, the Bassett girls tennis team won the Piedmont District regular season championship. The Bengals will now take the No. 1 seed in the upcoming PD tournament.

Bengals coach Jennifer Yeaman spoke with the Bulletin by phone on Saturday to talk about her team’s regular season and her hopes for the next phase of play.

Here is what Yeaman had to say:

Bulletin: What did you see out of your team this season on the way to the PD regular season title?

Jennifer Yeaman: The team really surprised me this year. We lost some key seniors last year and I didn’t know what to expect in terms of leadership and the bottom of the roster moving to the top. My three returning seniors and two juniors did an excellent job stepping up their level of play physically and mentally this year. Also, finishing up my top-6 was a junior who was a first time player. We definitely put a lot of pressure on her to get good quick and she did a really good job stepping up to the challenge this year.

What improvements have you seen from the team overall this year?

JY: As a team, the biggest improvement has been in their mental games this year. The girls have worked really hard on learning how to adjust to their opponents this year in order to win their match. Whether they were playing a soft hitter or a hard hitter, knowing they needed to incorporate their slices, their lobs. So just mentality.

And as a team we’ve added new drills to work on their footwork and their doubles play. We’ve spent more time on doubles strategies this year, as well.

A lot of teams probably focus on singles, but for the postseason, how important is doubles and having good pairs and being successful in that part of the game?

JY: Doubles is extremely important. You can win your matches in doubles. Singles is easier to prepare for, but in doubles you have to have teams that really click and bond together. So you spend a lot of time in the beginning of the season seeing who works well together and who compliments each other and personalities that just really bond. So doubles is difficult in itself just to find good pairings that click together.

We have been very fortunate to have good pairing this year, and they are unusual with how they're seeded and paired for doubles. Normally you find teams pairing their 1 and 2, 3 and 4, 5 and 6 straight down, but we have found success in pairing our 1 and 3, 2 and 5, and our 4 and 6. So it has been unusual for us this season, but it’s been fun watching the older girls take on some of the younger girls and step up their level of play. And just their personalities together just bonded and meshed this year, so that was a plus for us.

Are there any players who have surprised you or stood out on the court or off the court?

JY: My biggest surprise has been my No. 1 player, Izzy Humble. She played number two for me last year and we sat down at the end of the year and discussed what it would take for her to not only play No. 1, but to be successful at No. 1. And, wow, she has just impressed me with her positive attitude, leadership, and level of play. She has added dimension, strategy, and grit into her game this year, and that has just been a game changer for her this season.

She did not originally have plans to play in college but some last minute decisions have hopefully changed her mind. So, fingers crossed, we will be seeing her play for Mary Baldwin next year, and she will be a great addition to their tennis program.

How are you feeling heading into the postseason? What will be the key for you all going forward?

JY: We have had a great regular season, but, to be honest, I’m a little nervous heading into the PD tournament and regional play. Unfortunately, this past week we have had some tough luck with sickness, injury, and some unforeseen circumstances that will make postseason play more challenging for us. I do not feel we will have a few players back for the PD tournament, but I’m hopeful we will have our full team back for regionals starting May 23.

But I’m excited. I’m really excited, because just with COVID and everything that has been taking place over the last few years, the District teams have just really bounced back strong and we have been seeing better district play overall. Magna Vista, Halifax, Patrick County all have solid teams this year and the PD tournament , especially with our team having some unforeseen circumstances, even without that could be up for grabs for anybody.

We just have such a strong level of play this year that it’s going to be just exciting to see how it plays out. They brought it [the tournament] back just because we have such a big gap between the regular season and regional play that it’s just good to keep the girls playing.

Yes, we might have won the regular season and I would love to win the Piedmont District tournament, but it’s going to be exciting to see who comes out on top of this just because the teams have gotten stronger as we have gone through the season. I'm excited for our district as a whole because tennis has never been a big sport in this area.

It raises our level of play because when you have a stronger district it just makes everybody better, which helps us going into regions. Because in the years past, and still probably in the years to come, regional play is just very difficult in tennis for us because we’re going against teams who have country club girls who have been playing their whole lives and they have feeder programs that make their team stronger, and we just don’t have that in the area. So it’s exciting to see it might be taking shape and forming a little bit more around here.

PIEDMONT DISTRICT TOURNAMENT

The PD girls tennis tournament will begin on Monday with Patrick County taking on G.W.-Danville and Martinsville facing off against Halifax County.

As the Nos. 1 and 2 seeds, Bassett and Magna Vista receive byes in the first round.

Magna Vista will play the winner of Halifax/Martinsville on Wednesday in Ridgeway. Bassett will face the winner of PCHS/GWHS also on Wednesday at BHS.

The PD tournament championship game will be played on Monday, May 16, at the higher seed.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

