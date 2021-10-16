High School Golf: Youthful Cougars look to build off of historic fall

“It was a big stage and a big event for us to be playing at for the first time but overall everybody handled themselves really well,” Steagall said.

Jalen Hagwood, who came into states as the Region 2C individual champion, and Noah Jessup both shot 90 on Tuesday, finishing tied for 24th. Tucker Swails shot 97, and Chance Corns shot 106 for PCHS, however their scores were not included in the Cougars overall team scores.

Having a deep roster of evenly matched players gave the Cougars confidence this fall, and helped calm nerves at the state finals.

“I think it takes a load off of any one person because they know that we’ve got three or four players that can come out and have a low score at any point in time,” Steagall said. “Hopefully we’ll see better scores from them across the board as they go into their final year there. They’ve made really good progress to this point and I look to see them continue to do that as they go through their high school career.”

Stegall thanked the golf courses at Gordon Trent, Olde Mill, and Primland, and pros Dewey Hinnant, Bo Goins, and Brian Alley, “For all their help and allowing us to be able to use their facilities because without them we wouldn’t have anywhere to go to practice to be able to play.”