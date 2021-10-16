High School Golf: Youthful Cougars look to build off of historic fall

The postseason couldn’t have gone much better for the Patrick County High School golf team.
The Cougars started with a second straight Piedmont District team title, besting favorites Halifax County by two strokes. The team then went on to a second place finish at the Region 2C championship, enough to gain an automatic berth into the VHSL Class 2 state championship.
PCHS backed up their berth with a 335 as a team to get another second place finish in the state finals Tuesday at Olde Mill Golf Resort in Laurel Fork.
The Cougars competed in states as a team for the first time in school history.
“The guys just came out and they played solid out of the gate the first six or seven holes,” Cougars head coach Philip Steagall said of the state finals. “They really had a good short game, being able to get up and down and save par several times was really big for us. I’m just extremely proud of what they’ve done not just yesterday but all season with their work.”
Cougars Wesley Roberson and David Smith were both named VHSL Class 2 All-State after finishing third and tied for fifth at Tuesday's championship.
The 335 PC shot as a team was the same they shot at the PD championship last month. All three postseason matches were held at Olde Mill, giving the Cougars comfort as they competed on their home course.
“It was a big stage and a big event for us to be playing at for the first time but overall everybody handled themselves really well,” Steagall said.
Jalen Hagwood, who came into states as the Region 2C individual champion, and Noah Jessup both shot 90 on Tuesday, finishing tied for 24th. Tucker Swails shot 97, and Chance Corns shot 106 for PCHS, however their scores were not included in the Cougars overall team scores.
Having a deep roster of evenly matched players gave the Cougars confidence this fall, and helped calm nerves at the state finals.
“I think it takes a load off of any one person because they know that we’ve got three or four players that can come out and have a low score at any point in time,” Steagall said. “Hopefully we’ll see better scores from them across the board as they go into their final year there. They’ve made really good progress to this point and I look to see them continue to do that as they go through their high school career.”
Stegall thanked the golf courses at Gordon Trent, Olde Mill, and Primland, and pros Dewey Hinnant, Bo Goins, and Brian Alley, “For all their help and allowing us to be able to use their facilities because without them we wouldn’t have anywhere to go to practice to be able to play.”
As the Cougars celebrate the history made, they now look forward to the 2022 fall when they return every play off of this year’s team. Roberson, Smith, and Hagwood are all juniors, and they were joined this year by three freshmen and two sophomores.
“I think this bunch of young ladies and young men definitely understand the significance of what we’ve done and been able to accomplish this past season. They’re looking forward to also going back," Steagall said.
“I hope that they’ve seen definitely that we can play with the 2A schools that’s here in the state and that we’ll continue to work on our offseason programs like we have in the past and hopefully be able to have an opportunity to be back next year."
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com