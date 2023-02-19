Three local track runners came away with region indoor track and field championships this weekend.

Martinsville High School senior Jahmal Jones won three titles at Friday’s Region 2C championship, held at Roanoke College. Jones won the boys 55 meter dash (6.42 seconds), 300 meter dash (36.89), and the long jumps (21-feet, 3.5 inches).

Bulldogs sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston also came away with a region title in the girls 55 meter dash, running a time of 7.52 seconds. Mitchell-Hairston was also named All-Region 2C with a fifth place finish in the girls 300 meter dash.

At the Region 3D Indoor Track and Field Championships, held on Saturday at Roanoke College, Bassett High School senior Brendon Easley won the boys 55 meter hurdles after running a time of 8.33 seconds.

At both events, the top six finishers in each event were named to the all-region teams, and the top three qualified for the state championships.

Patrick County High School senior Peyton Cambron qualified for states with a third place finish in the boys shot put, with a final throw of 39 feet, 10 inches.

The Cougars boys 4X800 meter relay team also qualified for states after coming home with a second place finish (9:25.22).

Magna Vista’s Jolen Schoefield qualified for the VHSL Class 3 states with a second place finish in the boys 55 meter run, finishing with a time of 6.77.

Bassett’s Bryan Pearson qualified for states with a third place finish in the boys 55 meter run (6.78). Jacob Gilbert finished third in the boys high jump (5’6”), and the Bengals girls 4x200 meter relay team finished third with a time of 1:55.37.

Martinsville and Patrick County athletes will compete in the VHSL Class 2 state championship on March 1-2 at Liberty University. Bassett and Magna Vista athletes will compete in the VHSL Class 3 state championship on February 27-28 at Liberty University.

Full region results for all four schools are listed below:

Region 2C Indoor Track Championships

Friday at Roanoke College

Salem

Martinsville results

Girls 55 meter dash

1st - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 7.52 (all-region, state qualifier)

Girls 300 meter dash

5th - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 46.51 (all-region)

Girls long jump

11th - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 13-10

Boys 55 meter dash

1st – Jahmal Jones 6.42 (all-region, state qualifier)

9th – Jordan Smith 7.07

18th - Denyiran Hodge 7.46

Boys 300 meter dash

1st – Jahmal Jones 36.89 (all-region, state qualifier)

14th – Christopher Talley 41.98

15th – McKinley Gravely 42.01

Boys 500 meter dash

16th – Skyler Spence 1:25.53

19th – Gabe Haley 1:28.10

Boys long jump

1st – Jahmal Jones 21-3.5 (all-region, state qualifier)

Patrick County results

Girls 500 meter dash

11th – Greta Spaeh 1:41.29

Girls 1000 meter run

6th – Sadie Martin 3:32.11 (all-region)

9th – Mackenzie Williams 3:39.13

10th – Callie Wood 3:48.73

Boys 55 meter dash

21st – Jonah Byers 7.56

Boys 500 meter dash

9th – Dylan Quesinberry 1:17.45

12th – Daniel Betancourt 1:19.13

Boys 1600 meter run

6th – Moises Cisneros 5:13.46 (all-region)

7th – Noah Hiatt 5:15.74

Boys 4X800m meter relay

2nd – PCHS 9:25.22 (all-region, state qualifier)

Boys Long jump

13th – Jaiden Wilson 17-8.5

19th – Skyler Conner 16-9.75

Boys shot put

3rd – Peyton Cambron 39-10 (all-region, state qualifier)

11th – Trevor Joyce 35-11

17th – Kyle Handy 30-11.5

Boys scores

1 Glenvar 128

2 Alleghany 88

3 James River 37

4 Auburn 36

5 Appomattox 32

6 Martinsville 30

6 Floyd County 30

8 George Wythe 24

9 Radford 23

10 Patrick County 19

10 Nelson County 19

10 Narrows 19

13 Parry McCluer 16

14 Giles 15

Girls scores

1 Floyd County 112

2 Appomattox 105

3 Auburn 85

4 Glenvar 80

5 James River 48

6 George Wythe 33

7 Alleghany 20

8 Parry McCluer 16

9 Radford 14

9 Fort Chiswell 14

9 Giles 14

9 Martinsville 14

13 Narrows 5

14 Patrick County 3

Region 3D Indoor Track Championships

Saturday at Roanoke College

Salem

Bassett results

Boys 4X800m relay

4th – Bassett 9:06.26 (all-region)

Girls 55m hurdles

9th – Vintoria Manns 11.58

Boys 55m hurdles

1st – Brendon Easley 8.33 (all-region, state qualifier)

10th Gavin Morrison 10.64

Girls 55 meter run

10th – Brianna Taylor 7.97

21st – Kaia Hairston 8.29

27th – Mashaylah Terry 8.96

Boys 55 meter run

3rd – Bryan Pearson 6.78 (all-region, state qualifier)

22nd – Tayvion Penn 7.45

Girls 4X200m relay

3rd – Bassett 1:55.37 (all-region, state qualifier)

Boys 4X200m relay

4th – Bassett 1:39.22 (all-region)

Girls 1600 meter run

5th – Sienna Bailey 5:54.94 (all-region)

18th – Karlee Shivley 7:59.36

Boys 1600 meter run

13th – Chase Smith 5:14.33

14th – Jaime Lopez 5:22.74

Girls 500 meter run

18th – Kaylyn Graham 1:40.71

19th – Brittany Cruz 1:41.78

22nd – Mary Travers-Patterson 1:54.57

Boys 500 meter run

6th – Daniel Howell 1:15.82 (all-region)

8th – Casey Ferguson 1:17.02

18th – Alexis Hernandez 1:28.96

Girls 1000 meter run

8th – Kayleigh Spencer 4:06.00

10th – Crystal Lopez 4:29.11

Boys 1000 meter run

13th – Tyress Wiltz 3:01.39

14th – Benjamin Flores 3:03.86

Girls 300 meter run

21st – Kaia Hairston 50.92

22nd – Hailey Helms 50.96

25th – Caitlyn East 56.96

Boys 300 meter run

25th – Jacob Saligan 46.43

26th – Gavin Morrison 47.84

Boys 3200 meter run

9th – Michael Foley 10:39.09

13th – Jaime Lopez 12:03.59

Girls 4X400m relay

6th – Bassett 4:43.95 (all-region)

Boys 4X400m relay

4th – Bassett 3:51.38 (all-region)

Boys high jump

3rd – Jacob Gilbert 5' 6" (all-region, state qualifier)

8th – Zycheus Hylton 5' 4"

10th – Deonte Hairston 5' 2"

Girls shot put

6th – Annie Laine 28' 3" (all-region)

16th – Destinee Spencer 20-11.5

Boys shot put

6th – Jacob Gilbert 41-11.5 (all-region)

16th – Keyonte Akeridge 31-5.25

19th – Adrian Manns 29-1.25

Girls long jump

7th – Brianna Taylor 14-3.75

Magna Vista results

Girls 55 meter run

8th – Jordan Caldwell 7.91

15th – Miranda Reynolds 8.13

19th – Amari Hairston 8.25

Boys 55 meter run

2nd – Jolen Schoefield 6.77 (all-region, state qualifier)

13th – JJ Spriggs 7.13

18th – Torian Younger 7.29

Girls 4X200m relay

9th – Magna Vista 2:03.18

Boys 4X200m relay

7th – Magna Vista 1:40.62

Boys 1000 meter run

12th – Benjamin Stafford 2:58.32

Girls 300 meter run

8th – Jordan Caldwell 46.06

19th – Chevvon Trotter 50.60

Boys 300 meter run

15th – Bryson Kidd 39.96

Boys shot put

7th – Austin Leprade 41' 4"

21st – Demarius Holland 26' 11"

Boys long jump

18th – Darius Tucker 12-7.75

Boys Scores

1 Abingdon 97.5

2 William Byrd 90.5

3 Northside 56

4 Cave Spring 44

5 Lord Botetourt 39

6 Bassett 36

7 Christiansburg 35

8 Hidden Valley 26

9 Staunton River 20

10 Magna Vista 8

Girls Scores

1 Abingdon 183

2 Christiansburg 104

3 Cave Spring 48

4 William Byrd 41

5 Northside 31

6 Hidden Valley 22

7 Staunton River 12

8 Bassett 10

9 Lord Botetourt 8