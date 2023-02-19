Three local track runners came away with region indoor track and field championships this weekend.
Martinsville High School senior Jahmal Jones won three titles at Friday’s Region 2C championship, held at Roanoke College. Jones won the boys 55 meter dash (6.42 seconds), 300 meter dash (36.89), and the long jumps (21-feet, 3.5 inches).
Bulldogs sophomore Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston also came away with a region title in the girls 55 meter dash, running a time of 7.52 seconds. Mitchell-Hairston was also named All-Region 2C with a fifth place finish in the girls 300 meter dash.
At the Region 3D Indoor Track and Field Championships, held on Saturday at Roanoke College, Bassett High School senior Brendon Easley won the boys 55 meter hurdles after running a time of 8.33 seconds.
At both events, the top six finishers in each event were named to the all-region teams, and the top three qualified for the state championships.
Patrick County High School senior Peyton Cambron qualified for states with a third place finish in the boys shot put, with a final throw of 39 feet, 10 inches.
The Cougars boys 4X800 meter relay team also qualified for states after coming home with a second place finish (9:25.22).
Magna Vista’s Jolen Schoefield qualified for the VHSL Class 3 states with a second place finish in the boys 55 meter run, finishing with a time of 6.77.
Bassett’s Bryan Pearson qualified for states with a third place finish in the boys 55 meter run (6.78). Jacob Gilbert finished third in the boys high jump (5’6”), and the Bengals girls 4x200 meter relay team finished third with a time of 1:55.37.
Martinsville and Patrick County athletes will compete in the VHSL Class 2 state championship on March 1-2 at Liberty University. Bassett and Magna Vista athletes will compete in the VHSL Class 3 state championship on February 27-28 at Liberty University.
Full region results for all four schools are listed below:
Region 2C Indoor Track Championships
Friday at Roanoke College
Salem
Martinsville results
Girls 55 meter dash
1st - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 7.52 (all-region, state qualifier)
Girls 300 meter dash
5th - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 46.51 (all-region)
Girls long jump
11th - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston 13-10
Boys 55 meter dash
1st – Jahmal Jones 6.42 (all-region, state qualifier)
9th – Jordan Smith 7.07
18th - Denyiran Hodge 7.46
Boys 300 meter dash
1st – Jahmal Jones 36.89 (all-region, state qualifier)
14th – Christopher Talley 41.98
15th – McKinley Gravely 42.01
Boys 500 meter dash
16th – Skyler Spence 1:25.53
19th – Gabe Haley 1:28.10
Boys long jump
1st – Jahmal Jones 21-3.5 (all-region, state qualifier)
Patrick County results
Girls 500 meter dash
11th – Greta Spaeh 1:41.29
Girls 1000 meter run
6th – Sadie Martin 3:32.11 (all-region)
9th – Mackenzie Williams 3:39.13
10th – Callie Wood 3:48.73
Boys 55 meter dash
21st – Jonah Byers 7.56
Boys 500 meter dash
9th – Dylan Quesinberry 1:17.45
12th – Daniel Betancourt 1:19.13
Boys 1600 meter run
6th – Moises Cisneros 5:13.46 (all-region)
7th – Noah Hiatt 5:15.74
Boys 4X800m meter relay
2nd – PCHS 9:25.22 (all-region, state qualifier)
Boys Long jump
13th – Jaiden Wilson 17-8.5
19th – Skyler Conner 16-9.75
Boys shot put
3rd – Peyton Cambron 39-10 (all-region, state qualifier)
11th – Trevor Joyce 35-11
17th – Kyle Handy 30-11.5
Boys scores
1 Glenvar 128
2 Alleghany 88
3 James River 37
4 Auburn 36
5 Appomattox 32
6 Martinsville 30
6 Floyd County 30
8 George Wythe 24
9 Radford 23
10 Patrick County 19
10 Nelson County 19
10 Narrows 19
13 Parry McCluer 16
14 Giles 15
Girls scores
1 Floyd County 112
2 Appomattox 105
3 Auburn 85
4 Glenvar 80
5 James River 48
6 George Wythe 33
7 Alleghany 20
8 Parry McCluer 16
9 Radford 14
9 Fort Chiswell 14
9 Giles 14
9 Martinsville 14
13 Narrows 5
14 Patrick County 3
Region 3D Indoor Track Championships
Saturday at Roanoke College
Salem
Bassett results
Boys 4X800m relay
4th – Bassett 9:06.26 (all-region)
Girls 55m hurdles
9th – Vintoria Manns 11.58
Boys 55m hurdles
1st – Brendon Easley 8.33 (all-region, state qualifier)
10th Gavin Morrison 10.64
Girls 55 meter run
10th – Brianna Taylor 7.97
21st – Kaia Hairston 8.29
27th – Mashaylah Terry 8.96
Boys 55 meter run
3rd – Bryan Pearson 6.78 (all-region, state qualifier)
22nd – Tayvion Penn 7.45
Girls 4X200m relay
3rd – Bassett 1:55.37 (all-region, state qualifier)
Boys 4X200m relay
4th – Bassett 1:39.22 (all-region)
Girls 1600 meter run
5th – Sienna Bailey 5:54.94 (all-region)
18th – Karlee Shivley 7:59.36
Boys 1600 meter run
13th – Chase Smith 5:14.33
14th – Jaime Lopez 5:22.74
Girls 500 meter run
18th – Kaylyn Graham 1:40.71
19th – Brittany Cruz 1:41.78
22nd – Mary Travers-Patterson 1:54.57
Boys 500 meter run
6th – Daniel Howell 1:15.82 (all-region)
8th – Casey Ferguson 1:17.02
18th – Alexis Hernandez 1:28.96
Girls 1000 meter run
8th – Kayleigh Spencer 4:06.00
10th – Crystal Lopez 4:29.11
Boys 1000 meter run
13th – Tyress Wiltz 3:01.39
14th – Benjamin Flores 3:03.86
Girls 300 meter run
21st – Kaia Hairston 50.92
22nd – Hailey Helms 50.96
25th – Caitlyn East 56.96
Boys 300 meter run
25th – Jacob Saligan 46.43
26th – Gavin Morrison 47.84
Boys 3200 meter run
9th – Michael Foley 10:39.09
13th – Jaime Lopez 12:03.59
Girls 4X400m relay
6th – Bassett 4:43.95 (all-region)
Boys 4X400m relay
4th – Bassett 3:51.38 (all-region)
Boys high jump
3rd – Jacob Gilbert 5' 6" (all-region, state qualifier)
8th – Zycheus Hylton 5' 4"
10th – Deonte Hairston 5' 2"
Girls shot put
6th – Annie Laine 28' 3" (all-region)
16th – Destinee Spencer 20-11.5
Boys shot put
6th – Jacob Gilbert 41-11.5 (all-region)
16th – Keyonte Akeridge 31-5.25
19th – Adrian Manns 29-1.25
Girls long jump
7th – Brianna Taylor 14-3.75
Magna Vista results
Girls 55 meter run
8th – Jordan Caldwell 7.91
15th – Miranda Reynolds 8.13
19th – Amari Hairston 8.25
Boys 55 meter run
2nd – Jolen Schoefield 6.77 (all-region, state qualifier)
13th – JJ Spriggs 7.13
18th – Torian Younger 7.29
Girls 4X200m relay
9th – Magna Vista 2:03.18
Boys 4X200m relay
7th – Magna Vista 1:40.62
Boys 1000 meter run
12th – Benjamin Stafford 2:58.32
Girls 300 meter run
8th – Jordan Caldwell 46.06
19th – Chevvon Trotter 50.60
Boys 300 meter run
15th – Bryson Kidd 39.96
Boys shot put
7th – Austin Leprade 41' 4"
21st – Demarius Holland 26' 11"
Boys long jump
18th – Darius Tucker 12-7.75
Boys Scores
1 Abingdon 97.5
2 William Byrd 90.5
3 Northside 56
4 Cave Spring 44
5 Lord Botetourt 39
6 Bassett 36
7 Christiansburg 35
8 Hidden Valley 26
9 Staunton River 20
10 Magna Vista 8
Girls Scores
1 Abingdon 183
2 Christiansburg 104
3 Cave Spring 48
4 William Byrd 41
5 Northside 31
6 Hidden Valley 22
7 Staunton River 12
8 Bassett 10
9 Lord Botetourt 8