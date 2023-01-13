High School Indoor Track: Martinsville, Bassett, Patrick County compete at Roanoke College

The Martinsville, Bassett, and Patrick County High School indoor track teams all competed at Roanoke College on Thursday.

Martinsville had first place finishes by Jahmal Jones in the boys 55 meter dash, and Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston in the girls 55 meter dash. Jones also finished second in the boys 300 meter dash.

The Bulldogs boys 4x200 meter relay team finished third.

Bassett’s Brendon Easley won the boys 55 meter hurdles race, and Bengals junior Sienna Bailey finished second in the girls 500 meter run, and third in the girls 3,200 meter runs.

Patrick County picked up a win in the boys 4x800 meter relay. Cougars junior Moises Cisneros finished third in the boys 1,600 meter run.

Full results for all three local schools are listed below.

Roanoke College Maroons High School Invitational

Thursday at Roanoke College

Boys 55 meter dash

1st - Jahmal Jones (MHS) - 6.47

7th - Rayshawn Dickerson (MHS) - 6.75

21st - Deonte Hairston (BHS) - 7.07

25th - Jordan Smith (MHS) - 7.16

31st - Zycheus Hylton (BHS) - 7.24

37th - Jaiden Wilson (PCHS) - 7:41

43rd - Jacob Gosnell (PCHS) - 7.54

46th - Jonah Byers (PCHS) - 7.64

52nd - David Keith (BHS) - 7.96

Boys 300 meter run

2nd - Jahmal Jones (MHS) - 38.14

10th - Brendon Easley (BHS) - 39.30

15th - Jordan Smith (MHS) - 39.69

16th - Rayshawn Dickerson (MHS) - 39.77

43rd - Jacob Saligan (BHS) - 46.20

46th - Alexis Hernandez (BHS) - 47.50

Boys 500 meter run

10th - Daniel Betancourt (PCHS) - 1:19.20

14th - Casey Ferguson (BHS) - 1:20.44

19th - Daniel Howell (BHS) - 1:22.10

22nd - Aiden Frazier (PCHS) - 1:23.65

35th - Gabe Haley (MHS) - 1:27.98

43rd - Jaime Lockhart (BHS) - 1:35.00

Boys 1000 meter run

8th - Tyress Wiltz (BHS) - 3:02.47

12th - Benjamin Flores (BHS) - 3:05.09

15th - Fisher Martin (PCHS) - 3:11.62

18th - William Overby (PCHS) - 3:15.09

30th - Noah Harper (BHS) - 3:59.21

Boys 1600 meter run

3rd - Moises Cisneros (PCHS) - 4:59.50

8th - Chase Smith (BHS) - 5:06.18

9th - Michael Foley (BHS) - 5:06.28

13th - Hunter Martin (PCHS) - 5:19.19

15th - Noah Hiatt (PCHS) - 5:22.10

23rd - Jaime Lopez (BHS) - 5:42.63

Boys 3200 meter run

9th - Moises Cisneros (PCHS) - 11:06.17

Boys 55 meter hurdles

1st - Brendon Easley (BHS) - 8.52

19th - Gavin Morrison (BHS) - 11.40

Boys 4x200 meter relay

3rd - Martinsville - 1:37.81

6th - Bassett - 1:40.71

Boys 4x400 meter relay

8th - Martinsville - 4:16.83

Boys 4x800 meter relay

1st - Patrick County - 9:30.80

8th - Bassett - 10:51.47

Boys shot put

12th - Peyton Cambron (PCHS) - 36', 7"

24th - Keyonte Akeridge (BHS) - 33', 1.50"

27th - Kyle Handy (PCHS) - 30', 5"

30th - William Corns (PCHS) - 30', 3"

40th - Adrian Mann (BHS) - 25', 0.25"

Boys long jump

19th - Jaiden Wilson (PCHS) - 17', 4"

Girls 55 meter dash

1st - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (MHS) - 7.66

13th - Brianna Taylor (BHS) - 8.06

39th - Kaia Hairston (BHS) - 8.80

49th - Mashaylah Terry (BHS) - 9.54

Girls 300 meter run

17th - Rickyah Mitchell-Hairston (MHS) - 48.54

18th - Brianna Taylor (BHS) - 48.87

26th - Hailey Helms (BHS) - 50.70

40th - Caitlyn East (BHS) - 59.06

Girls 500 meter run

3rd - Sienna Bailey (BHS) - 1:28.26

18th - Greta Spaeh (PCHS) - 1:43.49

35th - Brittany Cruz (BHS)

Girls 1000 meter run

12th - Mackenzie Williams (PCHS) - 3:52.51

17th - Callie Wood (PCHS) - 4:06.36

23rd - Kayleigh Spencer (BHS) - 4:18.08

26th - Crystal Lopez (BHS) - 4:29.95

Girls 1600 meter run

12th - Lindsey Nichols (BHS) - 7:38.67

Girls 3200 meter run

2nd - Sienna Bailey (BHS) - 12:20.02

Girls 4x200 meter relay

13th - Bassett - 2:16.60

Girls long jump

11th - Brianna Taylor (BHS) - 14', 4.25"

Girls shot put

9th - Annie Laine (BHS) - 26', 10"

21st - Destinee Spencer (BHS) - 22', 5.25"

29th - Cecilia Leon-Cisneros (PCHS) - 18', 10.5"

Boys team scores

1 North Cross 83

2 Christiansburg 54

3 Franklin County 53

4 Alleghany 46

5 Lord Botetourt 42.5

6 Brunswick 41

7 Cave Spring 40.5

8 William Byrd 37

9 Martinsville 27

9 Halifax County 27

11 Galileo 23

12 Salem 18

13 Auburn 16

13 Bassett 16

13 Patrick County 16

16 Glenvar 11

17 Roanoke Catholic 10

18 Rural Retreat 9

19 George Wythe 5

Girls team scores

1 Christiansburg 104

2 Tazewell 50

2 North Cross 50

4 Brunswick 46

5 Auburn 45

6 Franklin County 35

7 Galileo 28

7 Salem 28

9 Glenvar 26

10 George Wythe 24.5

11 William Byrd 23.5

12 Cave Spring 20.5

13 Fort Chiswell 16.5

14 Lord Botetourt 15

15 Bassett 14

16 Halifax County 11

17 Giles 10

17 Martinsville 10

17 Alleghany 10

20 Rural Retreat 5