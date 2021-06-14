High School Playoffs: Magna Vista soccer teams move on to region semifinals, and other scores from around the area

Magna Vista’s girls and boys soccer teams made good use of their home turf advantage as both opened play in their respective Region 3D tournaments Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.

Magna Vista’s girls, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated No. 10 Northside 8-4 behind four goals by Morgan Smith.

Brianna Bitz added two goals and four assists for the Warriors. Shanya Spencer also had two goals, and Camille Underwood had two assists.

The Warriors remain undefeated this season with the win. They’ll next play the region semifinals at SRSC on Wednesday against the winner of No. 3 William Byrd and No. 6 Christiansburg. The Terriers and Blue Demons also faced off on Monday night. Results were too late for publication.

Magna Vista’s boys also picked up a victory over a familiar foe Monday, defeating Tunstall 3-1.

Emmanuel Perez had two goals and Isaiah Wade had one and an assist in the win for the Warriors, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament.

Jorge Mora also added an assist for MVHS.