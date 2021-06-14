High School Playoffs: Magna Vista soccer teams move on to region semifinals, and other scores from around the area

Magna Vista’s girls and boys soccer teams made good use of their home turf advantage as both opened play in their respective Region 3D tournaments Monday at Smith River Sports Complex.
Magna Vista’s girls, the No. 2 seed in the tournament, defeated No. 10 Northside 8-4 behind four goals by Morgan Smith.
Brianna Bitz added two goals and four assists for the Warriors. Shanya Spencer also had two goals, and Camille Underwood had two assists.
The Warriors remain undefeated this season with the win. They’ll next play the region semifinals at SRSC on Wednesday against the winner of No. 3 William Byrd and No. 6 Christiansburg. The Terriers and Blue Demons also faced off on Monday night. Results were too late for publication.
Magna Vista’s boys also picked up a victory over a familiar foe Monday, defeating Tunstall 3-1.
Emmanuel Perez had two goals and Isaiah Wade had one and an assist in the win for the Warriors, the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament.
Jorge Mora also added an assist for MVHS.
Magna Vista finished the regular season as Piedmont District co-champions, their first PD title since 2005. The Warriors will return to SRSC on Wednesday against the winner of No. 3 Christiansburg and No. 6 Abingdon. Results of that game were too late for publication.
Kick off for both games at SRSC on Wednesday will be at 6 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Cave Spring 3, Bassett 0
Two early goals propelled Cave Spring to a 3-0 victory over Bassett at Bassett High School Tuesday night.
The game was the quarterfinals of the Region 3D Tournament.
All of Cave Spring’s goals came in the first half.
The Knights, the No. 8 seed in the tournament, got on the board in the 16th minute on a penalty kick after a handball in the box by the Bengals. Cave Spring added to the lead eight minutes later after a long throw bounced around in the box and eventually found a foot and the back of the net.
Two minutes before halftime, the Knights added one more for good measure, and held the Bengals at bay in the second half.
Bassett, the No. 1 seed in the tournament, finishes the season 9-2.
BASEBALL
Nelson County 12, Patrick County 4
Patrick County fell in the opening round of the Region 2C playoff, 12-4 at Nelson County High School.
The Cougars finish the season 3-10.
SOFTBALL
Patrick County 12, Chatham 1
Patrick County opened play in the Region 2C tournament with a decisive 12-1 victory over Chatham in Stuart Monday.
Katherine Beckett threw a complete game in the circle for the Cougars, allowing just three hits and no earned runs in the win.
McKenzie Belcher and Abigail Epperson each had three hits for the Cougars, and Epperson added three RBIs. Danielle King added two hits and Jordan Haas, Brooke Meade, Lauren Fulcher, and Laine Hopkins had two RBIs each in the win.
The Cougars, the No. 7 seed in the tournament, will move on to face No. 2 Glenvar in Salem Tuesday at 5 p.m.
Abingdon 11, Magna Vista 5 (Saturday)
Magna Vista fell in the first round of the Region 2C playoffs Saturday, 11-5, in Ridgeway.
Kaylee Hughes led the Warriors with two hits. including a double and a run scored. Kailee Newcomb had a double with two RBIs. Shelby Rigney had two doubles and a run scored. Carlee Ashworth had a base hit and two RBIs, and Lyndsey Newman finished her career at MVHS with a base hit and run scored.
Magna Vista finishes the season 6-7.