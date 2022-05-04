High School Softball: Tunstall uses big sixth inning to down Magna Vista

A big hit by Colby Eastwood’s in the top sixth was all that was needed for the Tunstall softball team, as they held off the Warriors in the final three innings for a 4-2 victory over Magna Vista on Tuesday in Ridgeway.

Eastwood hit a two RBI double with the bases loaded in the sixth to give the Trojans the lead.

With the win, Tunstall snapped an eight game losing streak.

Magna Vista hung onto a 2-0 lead going into the top of the sixth, but the Trojans (5-10) were able to string together crucial at-bats as part of their comeback.

Heidi Ellis and Halie Cassada led off the sixth with a pair of back-to-back singles to get the rally started for Tunstall. The Warriors settled down and managed to get two quick outs on a successful pickoff move to 2nd and a fielder’s choice.

Despite the two outs, it didn’t kill the Trojans' momentum. Katie Tuck took advantage of the first pitch of her at-bat, sending it to left field for a double, that advanced Makenzie Harris to third.

Madison Austin drove home Tunstall’s first run on a single. Greenly Elliott tied the game at two apiece on a single to left field, and Gaby Elliott helped her team’s drive by getting hit by a pitch to load up the bases.

In addition to her big hit, Eastwood produced an effective outing in the circle for Tunstall. She pitched five innings, allowing one run on five hits, and struck out five to grab the win.

Tuck pitched two innings in relief, allowing three hits and one run with a strikeout.

Magna Vista’s McKenzie Vaught gave the Warriors a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first, scoring on an error on a batted ball by Kaylee Hughes, who would reach first on the same error. Delaney Burris drove home the Warriors second run in the bottom third on a double to bring home Vaught from third base.

Carlee Ashworth led off the bottom of the third on a single, and Vaught followed by drawing a walk to put runners at first and second with no outs.

Abby Bender pitched all seven innings for Magna Vista.

Tunstall returns to action this Friday, when they travel out to Halifax County to take on the Comets. Magna Vista will be back at home on Thursday to take on Patrick County. Both games are Piedmont District matchups with first pitch set for 5 p.m.