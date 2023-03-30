It took 87 minutes for the Bassett High School boys soccer team to score a goal on Wednesday against Martinsville High School.

Once they scored, it took just 60 seconds to score again. The Bengals finished with a 2-0 double overtime victory over their rivals.

The two teams were tied, 0-0, at the end of regulation. After going through the first 5-minute overtime period still scoreless, two minutes into the second OT the Bengals efforts finally paid off. Hector Maya found Casey Ferguson, who scored his second goal of the season for the eventual game-winner.

A minute later, Gabriele Finotto added to the Bengals lead with an unassisted goal.

It was also Finotto's second goal of the season.

Bassett put up more than 20 shots in the contest, but Martinsville goalie Ludwin Chavez kept everything out of the net. The Bulldog finished the night with 12 saves.

“I thought it was unbelievably hard-fought match,” said Bassett coach Houston Stutz. “I think our guys have to give credit to Martinsville and how well their team played and came out. I told the guys, it’s a rivalry match and you’ve got to expect the best fight from those guys, and Martinsville brought it tonight. Props to them, props to Coach (Patrick) Sullivan and Coach (Lynn) Murphy and what they’re doing over there because they’re building something and it’s going to be something.

“But I’m just excited we came out with a win. Our guys stepped up and scored in the final minutes. We survive and advance and live to fight another day.”

Both teams had a chance in the final minutes of regulation to get the win. With four minutes remaining, Basset had a shot bounce off the crossbar of the goal. In stoppage time, Martinsville put up a shot that hit the left pole.

Bassett goalie Alex Hernandez finished the night with three saves in goal.

“Probably the biggest thing I want to recognize is how hard they fought,” Stutz said. “The fact that a lot of the guys played the full 90 minutes and never came off. The fact that we can win games late is good, but we can’t expect to stay in games that long and get a result. We gave them a chance to finish at the end of regulation. If that ball is two inches over it goes in, game over, we don’t even advance to overtime. The ball bounced our way tonight, but it’s not going to do that every game, so we have to be prepared.”

The Bengals (2-0, 1-0) will next travel to Mecklenburg County High School on Friday for a 7 p.m. district game.

Martinsville (2-1, 1-1) will come home on Friday for another rivalry game against Magna Vista High School. Kickoff is at 6 p.m.

Bassett girls soccer picks up first win of the season

Lupe Servin and Heaven Brown each scored two goals to help the Bassett High School girls soccer team to a 4-2 road win over Martinsville High School on Wednesday.

Servin opened the scoring for the Bengals on an assist by Katie Miner. Brown added an unassisted goal to take Bassett into the half up, 2-1.

Servin scored again in the second half on an assist from Brown. Brown finished the scoring in the waning minutes of the game on a goal assisted by Reagan Barker.

The win was the first of the season for Bassett.

“Positioning was really good,” Bassett coach Eddie Sechrist said of his team in the win. “That’s what we’ve been working on a lot, that and passing. This was probably the best game we’ve passed so far this year.

“We changed formations before this game, and we started it Monday. The formation that we’re using now seems like it’s stronger for what we have to play with. I’ve played the same formation for nine years as a coach and we changed and they took it and did well.”

Sechrist is hopeful Wednesday’s win will help his team’s confidence moving forward.

“We’re looking at the records right now, us and Martinsville are the only ones who have won anything in the district so far, expect for Magna Vista. They’re way ahead.

“Confidence, I think, and their communication is getting better and better day-by-day. My number one goal was the try to keep the drama down this year, and they have excelled way past my expectations, so they’re doing great.”

Bassett (1-1, 1-0) will return home on Friday for another Piedmont District game against Mecklenburg County High School. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.

Martinsville was coming off of a 2-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Monday in the first game of the season. The Bulldogs (1-1, 1-1) will next travel to Halifax County High School on Monday for a 7 p.m. district game.

Bassett baseball holds off Bulldogs charge, shutout rivals for three innings in win

The Bassett High School baseball team scored four runs in each of the first two innings on Wednesday against Martinsville High School.

The Bulldogs put up seven runs in the top of the third to try to make it game, but the Bengals responded with 10 unanswered runs on the way to a 17-7 rivalry win at BHS.

Every batter in Bassett’s lineup came away with at least one hit in the win.

Jacob Ryan, Noah Harper, Coleman Compton, Jacob Gilbert, Gauge Hairston, Bryson Baker, and Noah Hughes all had two hits each. Ryan scored three runs. Harper walked, scored four runs, and had two RBIs. Compton walked twice, scored five runs, had four RBIs, and stole three bases. Hairston had two RBIs and two stolen bases, and Baker had three RBIs.

Baker and Hairston also added 3.2 total scoreless innings in relief. Baker threw 2.2 innings and allowed just one hit and one walk while striking out six. Hairston threw one inning and struck out the side.

Jabin Niblett led Martinsville at the plate, going 2-4 with a run.

Martinsville came into Wednesday’s game following a 21-0 win over G.W.-Danville on Monday. In that game, Tristan Richardson and Chase Thacker combined to throw a no-hitter. The two also had three hits each. Richardson added three RBIs, and Thacker scored three runs.

The Bulldogs (2-2, 1-1) will return home on Friday to take on Magna Vista High School at 5 p.m.

With the win, Bassett improved to 4-2 on the year, and 1-0 in Piedmont District play. The Bengals will next travel to Tunstall High School on Monday for another PD game beginning at 5 p.m.

Bassett 17, Martinsville 7

MHS 007 000 – 7 6 7

BHS 440 225 – 17 15 3

Bassett hitters: I. Martin 1-4, BB, 2R; J. Ryan 2-5, 3R, RBI; N. Harper 2-4, BB, 4R, 2RBI; C. Compton 2-3, 2BB, 5R, 4RBI, 3SB; J. Gilbert 2-5, R, SB; G. Hairston 2-5, R, 2RBI, 2SB; B. Baker 1-3, 3RBI; N. Hughes 2-4, RBI, SB; J. Hairston 1-4, R, SB

Bassett pitchers: N. Hughes 2.1IP, 5H, 7R, 4ER, BB, 3K; B. Baker 2.2IP, H, BB, 6K; G. Hairston IP, 3K

Martinsville hitters: J. Niblett 2-4, R; M. Walker 1-4, 3B, R, 3RBI; T. Richardson 1-3, R, RBI; C. Martin 0-3, R; C. Joyce 0-2, BB; N. DeJesus 1-2, BB, R, 2RBI; M. Gravely 1-3, R, RBI

Martinsville pitchers: C. Joyce 3IP, 8H, 8R, 3ER, BB, 2K; C. Thacker 2.2IP, 7H, 9R, 4ER, 3BB, 4K