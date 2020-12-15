High School Sports Roundup: Martinsville continues to push back winter start; Bassett and Magna Vista reschedule season openers

The hold on winter sports at Martinsville High School will continue after the school board failed to discuss a potential return during a meeting Monday night.

Martinsville City Schools held a regular monthly school board meeting on Monday, however the board didn’t discuss anything in regards to high school sports. Martinsville High School is the only school in the Piedmont District and Region 2C that has not allowed teams to hold any in-season or out-of-season workouts or practices this school year while under COVID-19 restrictions. Martinsville schools are currently holding classes all online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MCPS superintendent Zeb Talley told Martinsville Bulletin reporters at the meeting Monday night, “We're continuing to monitor the situation."

“We're not prepared to do anything at this time,” Talley said. “For now everything will stay just like it is."

The Virginia High School League allowed schools to start basketball practices on December 7, and other winter sports on Monday, under the league's condensed schedule.