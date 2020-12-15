 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup: Martinsville continues to push back winter start; Bassett and Magna Vista reschedule season openers
Martinsville boys basketball

Martinsville City Schools will continue to push back the start of the winter sports season, and will not allow basketball teams to begin practicing at this time, MCPS superintendent Zeb Talley told the Bulletin Monday night.

 Bulletin file photo

The hold on winter sports at Martinsville High School will continue after the school board failed to discuss a potential return during a meeting Monday night.

Martinsville City Schools held a regular monthly school board meeting on Monday, however the board didn’t discuss anything in regards to high school sports. Martinsville High School is the only school in the Piedmont District and Region 2C that has not allowed teams to hold any in-season or out-of-season workouts or practices this school year while under COVID-19 restrictions. Martinsville schools are currently holding classes all online due to the coronavirus pandemic.

MCPS superintendent Zeb Talley told Martinsville Bulletin reporters at the meeting Monday night, “We're continuing to monitor the situation."

“We're not prepared to do anything at this time,” Talley said. “For now everything will stay just like it is."

The Virginia High School League allowed schools to start basketball practices on December 7, and other winter sports on Monday, under the league's condensed schedule.

High school basketball games are scheduled to begin next Monday across the state, with Martinsville’s boys and girls both scheduled to play Patrick County that night. The first game for both the Bulldogs girls and boys teams will be pushed back because VHSL rules require basketball teams to have at least 10 days of practices before playing a game.

Bassett, Magna Vista push back first games of basketball seasons

Bassett and Magna Vista were originally scheduled to play one another in both boys and girls basketball on Monday, however the schools announced Tuesday that game will be rescheduled.

The two teams will now play one another on Saturday, January 23. The girls will play at Bassett at 7 p.m., and the boys will play at Magna Vista, also at 7 p.m.

Patrick County was also forced to reschedule its season opener because both the Cougars' boys and girls teams were supposed to face Martinsville.

With the rescheduled games and the canceled Piedmont District tournament, all winter sports at all five local high schools will now wait until January to officially open the season.

First games/contests for winter sports at each school are listed below:

(These dates are subject to change)

Bassett

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 4 vs. Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 4 at Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.

Swimming

Friday, Jan. 8 at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.

Carlisle

Boys Basketball

Saturday, Jan. 9 at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Thursday, Jan. 7 vs. North Cross, 5:30 p.m.

Magna Vista

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 4 at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 4 vs. G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Halifax Co., 5:30 p.m.

Swimming

Friday, Jan. 8 at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.

Martinsville

All winter sports start dates are to be determined

Patrick County

Boys Basketball

Monday, Jan. 4 at Halifax Co., 6 p.m.

Girls Basketball

Monday, Jan. 4 vs. Halifax Co., 6 p.m.

Wrestling

Tuesday, Jan. 5 at home

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

