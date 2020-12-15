High School Sports Roundup: Martinsville continues to push back winter start; Bassett and Magna Vista reschedule season openers

The hold on winter sports at Martinsville High School will continue after the school board failed to discuss a potential return during a meeting Monday night.
Martinsville City Schools held a regular monthly school board meeting on Monday, however the board didn’t discuss anything in regards to high school sports. Martinsville High School is the only school in the Piedmont District and Region 2C that has not allowed teams to hold any in-season or out-of-season workouts or practices this school year while under COVID-19 restrictions. Martinsville schools are currently holding classes all online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
MCPS superintendent Zeb Talley told Martinsville Bulletin reporters at the meeting Monday night, “We're continuing to monitor the situation."
“We're not prepared to do anything at this time,” Talley said. “For now everything will stay just like it is."
The Virginia High School League allowed schools to start basketball practices on December 7, and other winter sports on Monday, under the league's condensed schedule.
High school basketball games are scheduled to begin next Monday across the state, with Martinsville’s boys and girls both scheduled to play Patrick County that night. The first game for both the Bulldogs girls and boys teams will be pushed back because VHSL rules require basketball teams to have at least 10 days of practices before playing a game.
Bassett, Magna Vista push back first games of basketball seasons
Bassett and Magna Vista were originally scheduled to play one another in both boys and girls basketball on Monday, however the schools announced Tuesday that game will be rescheduled.
The two teams will now play one another on Saturday, January 23. The girls will play at Bassett at 7 p.m., and the boys will play at Magna Vista, also at 7 p.m.
Patrick County was also forced to reschedule its season opener because both the Cougars' boys and girls teams were supposed to face Martinsville.
With the rescheduled games and the canceled Piedmont District tournament, all winter sports at all five local high schools will now wait until January to officially open the season.
First games/contests for winter sports at each school are listed below:
(These dates are subject to change)
Bassett
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 4 vs. Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 4 at Tunstall, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 5 at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.
Swimming
Friday, Jan. 8 at Halifax Co., 5 p.m.
Carlisle
Boys Basketball
Saturday, Jan. 9 at Eastern Mennonite, 2:30 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Thursday, Jan. 7 vs. North Cross, 5:30 p.m.
Magna Vista
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 4 at G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 4 vs. G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 5 at Halifax Co., 5:30 p.m.
Swimming
Friday, Jan. 8 at G.W.-Danville, 5 p.m.
Martinsville
All winter sports start dates are to be determined
Patrick County
Boys Basketball
Monday, Jan. 4 at Halifax Co., 6 p.m.
Girls Basketball
Monday, Jan. 4 vs. Halifax Co., 6 p.m.
Wrestling
Tuesday, Jan. 5 at home
Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com
