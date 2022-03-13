High School Sports Spring Preview: Coaches talk about upcoming season

Coaches of spring sports at all five local high schools were asked in an email a series of questions to preview the upcoming season. Here’s what some of them had to say with the season set to begin this week.

Martinsville boys soccer

Head coach:

Patrick Sullivan

How many seniors?:

Seven

What is Sullivan most looking forward to?:

“First, being back on the field,” he said. “Second, seeing these guys have success. Whether it be on the field or off, I want nothing more than for them to be successful. Third, getting us where we need to be and competing like Martinsville soccer is used to. Fourth, seeing some of my former players now in coaching positions at other schools.”

“The preseason has gone well. We were a smidge rusty for our first scrimmage, but worked things out and looked much better for our second,” Sullivan said.

“There’s been really a lot of just itching to play. After a two year absence, a lot of them were just wanting to have a game. I think in our first scrimmage, some of our play was just guys being overly excited about being on the field.

“We have a lot going for us. We are still going to play Martinsville soccer… It is going to be a fun season.”

Magna Vista baseball

Head coach:

Sam Suite

How many seniors?:

Seven

What does Suite think will be his team’s strength this season?:

Defense

“The preseason has been great,” Suite said. “The players have worked hard and bought into the system we have put in place. They have shown that they have each other’s back and are ready to fight for one another.

“I’m looking forward to playing a full 20 game season again. Seeing this group grow together as we prepare to make a run in the regional tournament.”

Patrick County baseball

Head coach:

Tal Swails

Roster:

With five seniors and seven juniors on the roster, “we will still be a relatively young squad,” Swails said. The Senior class is led by first baseman Nash Thompson and MIF/P Camden Nowlin, both returning starters from last year. The pitching staff will be headed up by RHP/SS Tucker Swails, LHP/CF Jai Penn, and RHP/CF Stuart Callahan.

Preseason:

The Cougars played 5-inning scrimmages against Northside and William Byrd, and 7-inning contest against Carroll County.

“As usual there were things to build on and others to work on,” Swails said of the scrimmages. “Pitching is getting better and better, arms are getting in shape and command is improving. Offensively we are swinging the bats O.K. As the hitters see more live pitching I think they will just get better and better. We took way too many pitches in the first two scrimmages, and got more aggressive in the third, so happy with that.

“The preseason has gone relatively well. Weather is generally a big deciding factor early on but thus far, we have been fortunate. Add in the new hitting facility we have on campus and things have been very productive for us coming into the season.

“I’m excited about this 2022 season. We have some lofty goals. We always expect to compete for titles and this year is no exception.”

Patrick County softball

Head coach:

Ryan Pendleton

How many seniors?:

Seven

Pendleton’s players to watch:

Pitcher and catcher Abigail Epperson is a 4-year starter and All-Region 2C selection last season. Brooke Meade is a returning pitcher along with sophomore McKenzie Holt. Senior Laine Hopkins and Junior Samantha Harris have already hit homeruns in a preseason game, and Sophomore Lauren Fulcher will be catching and have a big bat in the middle of the lineup.

“I’m very excited about this team,” Pendleton said. “I think hitting and pitching will be strong for us this season and we are looking forward to playing a full schedule and just having some fun after the last couple of years.”

Carlisle boys tennis

Head coach:

Doug Goldstein

Seniors:

Casey Richardson, Zach Souther, Jameson Smith

Goldstein’s players to watch:

Eighth graders Hudson Bell and Will Vaughn, both playing the top seeds “with much practice and improvement over the winter,” and senior Casey Richardson, the No. 1 player from last year.

“The team is virtually the same as last year,” Goldstein said. “Our team strength will be improvement in play, both in technique and mentally, by all players over the last year.”

Patrick County girls tennis

Coach:

Ashley Nowlin

Senior:

Brianna Puckett, who “has done very well being a leader for our new players to make sure they know the game before our first match later this month,” Nowlin said.

Roster:

“We have four returners this year and they have been very helpful with the rookie players to learn the game,” Nowlin said.

Nowlin’s player to watch:

Returning sophomore Marissa Bentley.

“She improved a great deal since she started playing last year,” Nowlin said of Bentley. “She started in the fourth seed last year and moved to third seed by the middle of the season. Based on our returners, I expect her to be our first or second seed this season.”

“I think our greatest strength is the unity we have as a team,” Nowlin said. “The players are committed to practice during the offseason and are flexible with meeting to practice in order to be better tennis players… I look forward to actual competition so we can see what we need to work on as well as what are our overall strengths.”

Martinsville outdoor track

Coach:

Eli Roberson

Roster:

“So far turnout for the girls has been great. We had 14 girls at practice yesterday,” Roberson said. “On the boys side of the team turnout has not been what we would like to see, so I’m hoping that numbers will increase this week and next.”

“Missing two outdoor track seasons due to COVID restrictions has had an impact on our program,” he added. “Our team is young overall. Currently we don’t have any seniors on the team, but I am expecting a few to come out.

“We are excited to see our track team compete for the first since 2019. We are excited to see what our young teams strengths will be.”

Bassett boys soccer

Coach: Houston Stutz

How many seniors?:

Ten

What will be your strength this season?:

“I think one of our biggest strengths going into the year will be the team chemistry, especially early in the season,” Stutz said. “Having an experienced team is always beneficial and helps me out in my first season with the new role, but the chemistry helps build on the experience. The boys really care for each other, enjoy spending time together on and off the field. You can see how much they want to see the others succeed which I think will help us tremendously.”

Stutz’s players to watch:

“I think it will honestly depend on the night to who the players to watch are,” he said. “We are solid 1-20 and I trust each of them to step up when the team needs them. We’re going to be balanced and I’m really excited to see how it could change from night to night depending on the opponent’s style.”

“I think things have went really well for us so far. It’s always going to be a little different when you have a coaching change, but the kids have handled it well and have brought plenty of energy and enthusiasm to workouts and practices. Having the senior leadership has been key in that aspect,” Stutz said. “I’m looking forward to seeing if this team can play to their full potential. The coaching staff has high expectations for what they can accomplish and I hope the players do as well.

“I have been with most of these kids for four years, some five, when they started out on JV with me. Seeing where they started and where they are now is probably one of the coolest things about this job. Hopefully they can continue to work and get better and we can be playing our best at the right time.”

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.