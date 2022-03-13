High School Spring Sports Preview: What to watch this spring

It was exactly two years ago this week the world was turned upside down. The first domino to fall locally was the cancelation of all high school spring sports in March of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Unlike the shortened seasons teams were forced to play in 2021, this week will mark the return of a normal high school spring sports season. We’ll see Martinsville High School spring sports in action for the first time since 2019. We’ll see new coaches and new faces, and we’ll see teams looking to see if they can repeat the success they saw one year ago.

As we begin a new season, here’s what to watch on the fields around the area.

Martinsville sports return

Martinsville High School was the only local school to opt out of all competition last spring amid the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning this spring is the first time Bulldog athletes have played in three years. Most all teams will have completely new rosters, given this years’ seniors haven’t been able to play since their freshmen year.

Martinsville coaches said their athlete have been excited to get back in a red and white uniform.

“Missing two outdoor track seasons due to COVID restrictions has had an impact on our program. Our team is young overall. Currently we don’t have any seniors on the team, but I am expecting a few to come out,” said Martinsville outdoor track coach Eli Roberson. “We are excited to see our track team compete for the first since 2019. We are excited to see what our young team’s strengths will be.”

“There’s been really a lot of just itching to play,” said Martinsville boys soccer coach Patrick Sullivan. “After a two year absence, a lot of them were just wanting to have a game. I think in our first scrimmage, some of our play was just guys being overly excited about being on the field.”

Speaking of Sullivan…

Martinsville’s new boys soccer coach

The biggest difference for Martinsville sports this spring will be a new boys soccer coach on the sidelines. When Pete Scouras stepped down from his role with the Bulldogs last summer, it was the true end of an era. Scouras was the Bulldogs first boys soccer coach when the program started in 1989, and has been the team’s only coach for more than 30 years.

So this spring, not only will Martinsville’s team look vastly different from the 2019 squad from Scouras’s last season coaching the team – that team reached the VHSL Class 2 state semifinals, won a Piedmont District and Region 2C championship and went undefeated all the way until the state tournament – but they’ll have a new coach this year trying to lead them back to those same heights.

Sullivan was an assistant under Scouras for several seasons, and said one of the things he’s most looking forward to is “getting us where we need to be and competing like Martinsville soccer is used to.”

The Bulldogs will open the season on Tuesday at home against Appomattox County at 7 p.m.

Magna Vista soccer looking for more history

It was an historic season for both Magna Vista soccer teams last spring. The girls reached the Region 3D championship game, going unbeaten to that point in the season. In a normal season, a region championship game appearance, even with a loss, would be enough to move on to states, but the Warriors season came to an end with a 7-1 loss in the title game because state tournament fields were shrunk to four teams as part of the shortened season.

The Warriors lost senior Brianna Bitz, who had 22 goals, four hat tricks, and 21 assists last season. But the team will return Morgan Smith, who led the Warriors with 31 goals in the regular season, including seven games with at least three goals scored, on the way to being named First Team All-Region 3D.

Magna Vista’s boys soccer team won the Region 3D championship with a 2-1 victory over Cave Spring last spring, thanks to a game-winning penalty kick by Ian Betton with three minutes remaining in the game.

It was the Warriors first region soccer title in school history. Magna Vista finished the season 12-2 after falling to Spotswood 3-0 in the VHSL Class 3 state semifinals.

Betton is one of ten juniors on this year’s roster, and the Warriors also return goalie DaiZhawn Giggetts. But the Warriors are without last year’s region player of the year Reeves Stowe, first team all-region selections Finley Underwood and William Bendall Jr., and second team all-region selection Wil Gardner.

The MVHS boys and girls soccer teams will both open the season on Wednesday at Chatham High School. The girls game will begin at 5:30 p.m. and the boys will play at 7 p.m.

New look Carlisle baseball

The Carlisle School baseball team came into the 2022 season as the defending VISAA Division III state runners-up.

But the Chiefs lost two Division I baseball talents on the mound and behind the plate. Garret Kangas is now pitching at Campbell University and Addison Clark is now catching at VMI.

The Chiefs did return infielder and pitcher Colin Cunningham, and junior Conner Plaster, both of whom were named first team all-state last season, and outfielder Colby Cunningham and pitcher Styles Geramita who were named to the VISAA Division III second team.

The Chiefs are 0-3 so far this season with a lot of time left to turn it around. They’ll return home on Tuesday to take on Forsyth Home Educators at 4 p.m.

Bassett’s new coaches

Both Bassett soccer teams will have new coaches on the sidelines this spring.

Much like Martinsville, the Bengals boys soccer team is also replacing a long-time coach who had a lot of success with the program. Coach Larry Wylie celebrated his 200th win last spring, but he stepped down as the head of the program at the end of the season.

Also like Martinsville, Bassett is replacing Wylie with someone within the program. Houston Stutz takes over as the varsity head coach after coaching the Bengals’s junior varsity program for six years.

The Bengals went 7-3 last season and were the co-Piedmont District champions. They come into the spring with 10 seniors on the roster, including second team all-region selection Freddi Lopez. The Bengals lost first team all-region selection Atzel Garcia-Lopez and second team all-region forward Daniel DeVivo off of last year’s squad.

Bassett will open the season on Tuesday at home against Staunton River at 7 p.m.

John Miner takes over as the girls coach after the Bengals had an interim coach for the 2021 season. Miner coached the team at Laurel Park Middle School for several seasons before coming to Bassett.

The Bengals are coming off of a 1-6 season and have seven seniors on this year’s squad. They’ll open the season on Tuesday at Staunton River High School.

Cara Cooper is a sports writer for the Martinsville Bulletin. She can be reached at cara.cooper@martinsvillebulletin.com

