High school spring sports region tournament breakdown

A look at each local high school baseball, softball, and soccer team in the region tournaments.

Region 2C baseball

No. 1 Patrick County

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 4 Floyd Co./No. 5 Gretna winner – Friday, 5 p.m., at PCHS

- Semifinals (if necessary) - vs. No. 2 James River/No. 3 Alleghany/No. 6 Radford winner – Monday at Radford University, 7:30 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Thursday at Radford University, 6 p.m.

No. 6 Martinsville

- Play-in game – vs. No. 3 Dan River – Wednesday at Dan River High School, 5 p.m.

- Quarterfinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 2 Chatham – Friday at Chatham High School, 5 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) - vs. No. 1 Appomattox/No. 4 Nelson Co./No. 5 Radford winner - Monday at Radford University, 5 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Thursday at Radford University, 6 p.m.

Region 2C softball

No. 3 Patrick County

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 2 Chatham – Friday at Chatham High School, TBD

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 1 Dan River/No. 4 Floyd Co./No. 5 Gretna winner – Tuesday at Christiansburg High School, TBD

- Finals (if nec.) – Friday at Christiansburg High School, 6 p.m.

Region 2C boys soccer

No. 3 Patrick County

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 2 Dan River – Friday at Dan River High School, 7:15 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 1 Glenvar/No. 2 James River/No. 5 Nelson Co. winner – Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Martinsville

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 1 Chatham – Friday at Chatham High School, 7:15 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 2 Appomattox/No. 3 Radford/No. 6 Alleghany winner – Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Region 2C girls soccer

No. 3 Martinsville

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 2 Dan River – Friday at Dan River High School, 5:30 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 1 Alleghany/No. 4 Appomattox/No. 5 James River winner – Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

No. 4 Patrick County

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 1 Chatham – Friday at Chatham HS, 5:30 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 2 Radford/No. 3 Glenvar/No. 6 Nelson Co. winner – Tuesday at Smith River Sports Complex, 8 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) - Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

Region 3D Baseball

No. 9 Magna Vista

- Play-in game – vs. No. 8 Carroll County – Thursday at Carroll Co. High School, TBD

- Quarterfinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 1 Abingdon – Monday at Abingdon High School, 6 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 4 Cave Spring/No. 5 Lord Botetourt winner – Wednesday, at higher seed, TBD

- Finals (if nec.) – Friday at higher seed

No. 10 Bassett

- Play-in game – vs. No. 7 Tunstall – Thursday at Tunstall High School, 6 p.m.

- Quarterfinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 2 Christiansburg – Monday at Christiansburg High School, 6 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 3 Wm. Byrd/No. 6 Northside winner – Wednesday at higher seed, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Friday at higher seed

Region 3D Softball

No. 8 Bassett

- Play-in game - Thursday vs. No. 9 Magna Vista, 5 p.m.

- Quarterfinals (if nec.) - vs. No. 1 Carroll County - Monday at Carroll Co. High School, TBD

- Semifinals (if nec.) - vs. No. 4 Cave Spring/No. 5 Christiansburg winner - Wednesday at higher seed, TBD

- Finals (if nec.) - Thursday at higher seed

No. 9 Magna Vista

- Play-in game - Thursday at No. 8 Bassett, 5 p.m.

- Quarterfinals (if nec.) - vs. No. 1 Carroll County - Monday at Carroll Co. High School, TBD

- Semifinals (if nec.) - vs. No. 4 Cave Spring/No. 5 Christiansburg winner - Wednesday at higher seed, TBD

- Finals (if nec.) - Thursday at higher seed

Region 3D Boys Soccer

No. 4 Magna Vista

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 5 Christiansburg – Monday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 1 Tunstall/No. 8 Abingdon/No. 9 William Byrd winner – Wednesday at higher seed, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Friday, 6 p.m., at higher seed

No. 7 Bassett

- Play-in game – vs. No. 10 Carroll County – Thursday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Quarterfinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 2 Cave Spring – Monday at Cave Spring High School, 6 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 3 Lord Botetourt/No. 6 Northside winner – Wednesday at higher seed, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Friday at higher seed, 6 p.m.

Region 3D girls soccer

No. 2 Magna Vista

- Quarterfinals – vs. No. 7 Hidden Valley/No. 10 Carroll County winner – Monday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Semifinals (if nec.) – vs. No. 3 William Byrd/No. 6 Staunton River winner – Wednesday at Smith River Sports Complex, 6 p.m.

- Finals (if nec.) – Friday at higher seed, 6 p.m.