High School Volleyball: A look at the upcoming PD tournament

The volleyball regular season ended on Tuesday as teams now look ahead to the postseason.

First up is the Piedmont District tournament, which is set to begin on Thursday. The higher seeds will all host first round games on Thursday, while the semifinals and finals will both be played at Tunstall High School next week.

Martinsville, Bassett, and Patrick County all finished their regular seasons on a high note.

Bassett defeated rival Magna Vista, 3-0, in Ridgeway, by scores of 25-23, 25-16, 25-9. The Bengals were led on Tuesday by: Annie Laine (13 kills, 7 service points, 3 blocks), Cierra Hagwood (7 kills, 2 blocks), Zoie Pace (5 kills, 20 assists, 9 service points), and Evan Parnell (8 service points, 6 digs).

With the win, the Bengals finish the regular season 14-5 overall, and 10-3 in Piedmont District play, locking up the No. 2 seed in the PD tournament. Bassett will take on Martinsville in the first round of the tournament on Thursday at BHS.

Martinsville finished the regular season on Tuesday with a 3-0 home win over G.W.-Danville. The Bulldogs were led by: Trenati Hairston (7 aces), SaNyia Mobley (4 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs), Nayti Patel (13 assists, 6 digs), Makayla Warren (3 aces, 2 kills, 3 digs), Natalie Laprade (6 aces, 7 kills, 9 digs), and Aubrey Blankenbaker (3 aces, 9 digs).

Martinsville finishes the regular season 4-15 overall, and 2-12 in PD play, giving them the No. 7 seed in the tournament.

Bassett is 2-0 against Martinsville this season.

Thursday’s game at Bassett will begin at 6 p.m.

Also on Tuesday, Patrick County came away with a 3-0 senior night win over Halifax County, by scores of 25-9, 25-18, 25-17. The Cougars were led by Samantha Harris (7 kills, 5 aces, 7 digs), Lilly Byers (22 assists, 4 aces, 3 kills), Marissa Bentley (7 kills, 3 blocks, 2 aces), Lilly Hazelwood (4 kills, 4 blocks), and Journey Moore (12 digs, 2 kills).

The Cougars finish the regular season 16-4 overall, and 9-3 in PD play, giving them the No. 3 seed in the tournament. They’ll again take on Halifax County (6-13, 4-10), the No. 6 seed, in the first round on Thursday. Game time is at 6 p.m.

Patrick County is 2-0 against Halifax this season.

Magna Vista finished the regular season 11-11 overall, and 6-8 in PD play, giving the Warriors the No. 5 seed in the tournament. They'll travel to Mecklenburg County (13-6, 8-3), the No. 4 seed, on Thursday in the first round.

Mecklenburg defeated the Warriors twice in the regular season, both 3-0.

Tunstall (20-0, 12-0) will get a first round bye in the PD tournament after locking up the No. 1 seed and the district regular season title. The Trojans finished the regular season last Thursday at Bassett, defeating the Bengals, 3-1. It was the only time this season they didn't win a match 3-0 this season.

The Trojans will take on the winner of Mecklenburg/Magna Vista in the semifinals. The other semifinal will be between the winner of Bassett/Martinsville and the winner of Patrick County/Halifax. Both semifinals will be played on Monday, with times to be determined.

The PD championship game will be played on Wednesday at THS.

Piedmont District volleyball standings

Tunstall 20-0, 12-0

Bassett 14-5, 11-3

Patrick County 16-4, 9-3

Mecklenburg County 13-6, 8-3

Magna Vista 11-11, 6-8

Halifax County 6-13, 4-10

Martinsville 4-15, 2-12

PD tournament first round schedule

- No. 7 Martinsville at No. 2 Bassett, Thursday at 6 p.m.

- No. 6 Halifax Co. at No. 3 Patrick Co., Thursday at 6 p.m.

- No. 5 Magna Vista at No. 4 Mecklenburg Co., Thursday at 6 p.m.