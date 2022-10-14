High School Volleyball: Bassett celebrates Pace, falls to Tunstall

The Bassett High School volleyball team handed Tunstall High School its first set loss of the season, but the Trojans battled back for the game win, 3-1, over the Bengals, on Thursday at Bassett High School.

Tunstall won by scores of 14-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-15.

Bassett came out of the game swinging, starting on a 5-0 lead. That lead grew to 14-6, forcing a second Tunstall timeout.

The Bengals led by as many as 12 before Tunstall got a kill to make the score 18-7.

The only time the Trojans scored two points in a row in the first was when they made it 23-13. A kill by Bassett's Annie Laine and a Tunstall serve out of bounds ended the opening set.

It was the first time the unbeaten Trojans (18-0, 11-0) dropped a set this season.

The Trojans took their first lead in the second set, going up 3-2. The two teams tied three times and traded the lead once early in the second before the Trojans went up 6-3 and didn't relinquish the lead the rest of the way.

Trailing 12-6, Bassett's Zoie Pace had a kill, followed by a Bengals ace, and a block by Pace and Cierra Hagwood to help the Bengals cut the lead to three.

Later in the set, Pace had an assist to Annie Laine to make the score 18-14. Following the point, the game was stopped to celebrate Pace's assist, which was the 1,000th of her career.

In the third set, Tunstall again jumped out to a sizable lead, going up 8-1. Bassett continued to trail by double-digits for much of the frame until they battled back to make it 23-16 late.

Tunstall finished the set with back-to-back kills.

The Trojans' speed and endurance wore down Bassett as they struggled to keep up in he fourth.

Two kills by Laine cut Tunstall's lead to one, 10-9, but the Trojans would go on on a 10-2 run, and eventually outscore Bassett 15-6 to end the set and the game.

Bassett falls to 14-5 on the year, and 10-3 in the Piedmont District. They'll finish the regular season on Tuesday when they travel to Magna Vista High School for a 7 p.m. game.