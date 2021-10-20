High School Volleyball: Bassett peaking at right time as postseason begins

On September 25, the Bassett High School volleyball team fell to rival Magna Vista in four sets. The following weekend, the Bengals travelled to William Byrd High School for an exhibition tournament, and went 1-4, including a second loss to the Warriors.
It was a turning point for Bassett’s season as they kept the goal of winning a Piedmont District title in their minds. Since that weekend, the Bengals finished the regular season with seven straight wins, including a 3-set victory over Magna Vista on Tuesday night to win the PD regular season title.
Bassett won Tuesday’s game by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-18. Not counting the tournament, the Bengals improved to 16-2 overall, 11-1 in the Piedmont District.
“They’re just really playing together as a team right now,” said Bassett coach Julie Firebaugh after Tuesday’s win. “The last about six or seven games they’ve just kind of pulled it together and everybody is doing their job on the court. If we mess up they’re not getting down on themselves and giving the other team five or six points. Maybe one or two, but that’s about it. So they’re just really playing well as a solid team.”
“We were having problems with ourselves and as a team,” said Bassett senior Makayla Rumley. “So us learning to trust each other and getting to know how to get our goals, we’ve come together and after that we’ve just been on it.”
In Tuesday’s match, whenever the Warriors would start to make a run, Rumley was there to shut it down. In the first game, Bassett took its largest lead to that point at 18-12, and forced a Magna Vista timeout. The Warriors came back with a kill, but Rumley responded with three straight kills of her own to put her team up eight.
Five of Bassett’s final seven points in the first game came courtesy of kills by Rumley. She finished the night with a game-high 23 kills, a team-high 13 digs, and added six blocks and seven service points.
“Makayla has been our leader on the court the whole entire season,” Firebaugh said. “Not just with her hitting but also with encouraging the others. With passing, with covering hitters… she’s just a true all-around athlete. We’re going to miss her next year for sure, but she’s really stepped up for us this year.”
The second set saw Bassett take a 12-2 lead before Magna Vista tried to storm back with four straight points. Again, Rumley was there for the kill to stop the surge. She had a block and a hit to make the score 23-19, and finished the frame with another kill for the Game 2 win.
In Game 3, Magna Vista jumped out to a 3-1 lead before Bassett battled back to tie the score at 4-4. The third contest featured three ties before the Bengals took their first lead at 8-7, which forced a Warriors timeout.
Out of the timeout, Rumley had another kill, and Evan Parnell had four straight service points to extend the lead. Rumley had back-to-back kills to make it 22-15, and Annie Laine added an ace late in the set for the win.
“It’s an emotion moment, coming in and beating Magna Vista,” Rumley said after the game. “We’ve done really well the last few games and coming back from losing to Magna Vista twice, that’s big.”
Zoie Pace had a team-high 28 assists, with 11 digs, four kills, two aces, five service points, and a block for the Bengals. Laine had nine kills, six digs, six blocks, and 10 service points. Parnell had eight service points, two aces, nine digs, and two assists, and Saylor Robertson had 10 service points and four aces.
With the win, Bassett won the Piedmont District regular season championship and will take the No. 1 seed into the PD tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.
“It feels absolutely amazing. It’s a dream come true. It really is,” Rumley said of the regular season title.
“Every now and then I saw that little spark that they could do this but it just took them pretty much coming together as a team and everybody stepping up in their particular roles that they were placed in and just talking on the court and not getting down on themselves,” Firebaugh said. “This team is probably the best team that I have had chemistry-wise. They all get along, we haven’t had any drama to bring us down like within our team. So them coming together and just playing has been awesome.”
Bassett will host throughout the PD tournament, and will have a bye in the first round. They’ll play at home on Monday, with a time and opponent to be determined.
“I think they’re peaking at the right moment,” Firebaugh said. “The last six or seven games they fixed the little mental mistakes and they fixed the passing after one or two bad passes instead of letting it go on, so I think we’re pretty good right now.”
“We just need to stay in the game,” Rumley said. “Not let what anybody else has to say about us get to us and play our game. We control our own destiny.”
