High School Volleyball: Bassett peaking at right time as postseason begins

Out of the timeout, Rumley had another kill, and Evan Parnell had four straight service points to extend the lead. Rumley had back-to-back kills to make it 22-15, and Annie Laine added an ace late in the set for the win.

“It’s an emotion moment, coming in and beating Magna Vista,” Rumley said after the game. “We’ve done really well the last few games and coming back from losing to Magna Vista twice, that’s big.”

Zoie Pace had a team-high 28 assists, with 11 digs, four kills, two aces, five service points, and a block for the Bengals. Laine had nine kills, six digs, six blocks, and 10 service points. Parnell had eight service points, two aces, nine digs, and two assists, and Saylor Robertson had 10 service points and four aces.

With the win, Bassett won the Piedmont District regular season championship and will take the No. 1 seed into the PD tournament, which is scheduled to begin on Thursday.

“It feels absolutely amazing. It’s a dream come true. It really is,” Rumley said of the regular season title.