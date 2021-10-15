High School Volleyball: Bengals take season sweep of Trojans

DRY FORK- For the second time this season, the Tunstall Trojans fell victim to Bassett on the volleyball court.
Tunstall entered Thursday night's game seeking vengeance against the Bassett Bengals, who handed the Trojans their first loss of the season back on September 21. But the Bengals' agile attacks and well-planned, blocking schemes was the key in their 3-0 sweep over the Trojans, by scores of 25-13, 25-21, and 25-22.
Knowing that Tunstall is one of the toughest environments to play in the Piedmont District, Bengals head coach Julie Firebaugh said that she was pleased with her team’s performance and how they held up against Tunstall.
“I’ve been preaching to them in the second half of the season that we are taking control of our destiny, and that we've got to step up as a team no matters what happens on the court,” Firebaugh said. “I’m really proud of them because they played for 75 consistent points. They never got down on themselves and they pushed through.”
One piece to the Bengals’ victory was senior Makayla Rumley, who ended her night with a double-double, 16 kills and 13 blocks. Rumley notched 10 of her kills in the first set alone.
“She’s wonderful and she can cover the court from one end to another and front to back,” Firebaugh said. “She had 13 blocks for us tonight, so not only is she killing the ball, but she's blocking it as well. But we couldn’t do what she did if we didn’t have our passers and setters. Right now, they are playing as a solid team.”
Rumley tied Evan Parnell with two aces each for the Bengals. Another piece to Bassett’s success on the night was sophomore captain Annie Laine. Laine was second on the Bengals in kills with nine, and posted five blocks of her own. Fellow sophomore Zoie Pace had 20 assists to cap off the night.
Though Bassett cruised to a set one victory, the Trojans gave them a run of their money in set two. After back-to-back kills from Tunstall junior Carlie Marshall that made it 17-15, the Bengals went on a 6-0 run to widen the gap forcing Tunstall to use a timeout in order to stop Bassett’s tempo and try to preserve the set.
Fresh after the timeout, the Trojans were able to build up momentum in hopes of taking control. Tunstall went on a 6-1, highlighted by attack errors from Bassett and kills from their senior duo of Emily Austin and Emma Howell cut Bassett’s margin to 24-21. But after the Bengals called time to regroup, they would go on to seal the lone point to take the set.
Tunstall came out of the gates hot in the third and final set, taking a commanding 8-2 lead with help from a Greenly Elliot service ace and return errors from Bassett.
After the Bengals took their second timeout, they would go on to chip at Tunstall’s 10-4 lead. In Bassett’s run, Rumley accumulated four kills and one block to bring both squads tied at 12.
Attack errors would plaque the Trojans later on in the set, as Bassett capitalized on Tunstall’s missed opportunities to pad their lead.
Marshall led the Trojans in kills with eight, as Elliott contributed with six of her own in the team's effort. Elliott would also lead the team in service aces with four. Parris Atkinson had a team high 19 digs.
Prior to the game, Austin and Howell were honored for Tunstall’s senior night, commemorating their accomplishments both on and off the court.
Thursday's game helped Bassett improve to 15-2 on the year, and 10-1 in the Piedmont District, tied with Magna Vista at the top of the standings. Tunstall falls to 15-3, 8-3 in the PD, third in the standings.
Bassett will be at home on Tuesday as they face the Magna Vista Warriors for the final game of the regular season for both teams. The game will begin at 7 p.m.
Tunstall will head to Stuart to take on Patrick County on Monday in their final regular season match.