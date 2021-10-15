High School Volleyball: Bengals take season sweep of Trojans

DRY FORK- For the second time this season, the Tunstall Trojans fell victim to Bassett on the volleyball court.

Tunstall entered Thursday night's game seeking vengeance against the Bassett Bengals, who handed the Trojans their first loss of the season back on September 21. But the Bengals' agile attacks and well-planned, blocking schemes was the key in their 3-0 sweep over the Trojans, by scores of 25-13, 25-21, and 25-22.

Knowing that Tunstall is one of the toughest environments to play in the Piedmont District, Bengals head coach Julie Firebaugh said that she was pleased with her team’s performance and how they held up against Tunstall.

“I’ve been preaching to them in the second half of the season that we are taking control of our destiny, and that we've got to step up as a team no matters what happens on the court,” Firebaugh said. “I’m really proud of them because they played for 75 consistent points. They never got down on themselves and they pushed through.”

One piece to the Bengals’ victory was senior Makayla Rumley, who ended her night with a double-double, 16 kills and 13 blocks. Rumley notched 10 of her kills in the first set alone.