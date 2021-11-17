High School Volleyball: Change of approach helps Magna Vista find new ways to win this season

The Magna Vista volleyball team had its best season under coach Jessica France, but the Warriors coach said the team's success actually started a while ago.
"These seniors and juniors have been consistently in the gym anytime the doors are open," France said in an email. "The work that these girls have been putting in paid off and will continue to pay off. I strongly feel that we have built a program here where we are no longer hoping for success, but now it is an expectation."
Magna Vista finished the season 20-7 overall after starting the year 13-0. The Warriors finished second in both the Piedmont District regular season and tournament, took the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament, and were one game away from reaching the VHSL Class 3 state tourney.
"This was an exciting season from the beginning," France said. "I saw a lot of desire, hustle, and heart. This team wanted to win and that was their motivation."
Morgan Smith, Summer Stone, and Danielle Draper were all named First Team All-Piedmont District for their play this season for the Warriors. Emma Hankins and Carlee Ashworth were named All-PD second team.
France was named co-PD coach of the year alongside Bassett's Julie Firebaugh.
The Warriors will graduate seven seniors off of this year's squad. It was a big group of players who were freshmen "when we were at the lowest point of our program history," France said. Magna Vista volleyball won just one game in 2018.
But the group stayed with France through the struggles and trials of trying different approaches to build a winning program.
"No words can describe how much I appreciate them for that," France said.
The seniors were a group that followed France's No.1 rule - have fun.
"I saw a group of girls that wanted to have fun and prove we were a good team," she said. "They pushed each other to be great. They supported their teammates. They were leaders and played with such determination."
France credited her team for setting individual and team goals. They had meetings each week to discuss those goals, which she said was a difference maker for her squad.
After the meetings, the team would talk about where they're strong and weak, and put the fixes in in practice to improve on those weaknesses.
They also put in specific goals for each game. Goals such as getting 40 or more digs a night - France said most games they had more than 50 as a team.
The goals showed the players what it takes to win games.
"That was huge," France said.
"It's different when you just talk about what you want to do than when you show what you are doing and have some accountability.
"Thinking about games this way made us change our approach... That showed the girls what it takes to win a game. It wasn't about just winning, it was doing specific things to win and that worked well for us. It held us accountable in our positions and with the different roles on the team."
Even though the Warriors will need to do a lot to rebuild the roster next season, France has hopes the team's underclassmen learned from the seniors and the team's success and continue the forward trajectory the team made this fall.
"I hope the underclassmen learned that we don't want to move backwards," she said. "We want to keep building on what we've accomplished this year. My juniors also know what it's like to be at the bottom and they also helped us be successful. I know they will step up and lead our program to more success. Our JV team had an incredible year also. Our underclassmen know what it takes and we are going to keep striving for greatness."
