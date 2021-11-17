High School Volleyball: Change of approach helps Magna Vista find new ways to win this season

The Magna Vista volleyball team had its best season under coach Jessica France, but the Warriors coach said the team's success actually started a while ago.

"These seniors and juniors have been consistently in the gym anytime the doors are open," France said in an email. "The work that these girls have been putting in paid off and will continue to pay off. I strongly feel that we have built a program here where we are no longer hoping for success, but now it is an expectation."

Magna Vista finished the season 20-7 overall after starting the year 13-0. The Warriors finished second in both the Piedmont District regular season and tournament, took the No. 2 seed in the Region 3D tournament, and were one game away from reaching the VHSL Class 3 state tourney.

"This was an exciting season from the beginning," France said. "I saw a lot of desire, hustle, and heart. This team wanted to win and that was their motivation."

Morgan Smith, Summer Stone, and Danielle Draper were all named First Team All-Piedmont District for their play this season for the Warriors. Emma Hankins and Carlee Ashworth were named All-PD second team.

France was named co-PD coach of the year alongside Bassett's Julie Firebaugh.