High School Volleyball: Cougars can't hold off Raiders in region semifinals

The Patrick County High School volleyball team saw its season come to an end on Tuesday in the Region 2C tournament semifinals. The Cougars fell to Appomattox County High School, 3-0, by scores of 25-16, 25-22, 25-9.

With the win, Appomattox automatically qualifies for the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. The Raiders also move on to play the region semifinals on Wednesday.

The first two sets on Tuesday were close throughout. In Set 1, the two teams tied three times and exchanged two leads early. With the score tied, 11-11, Appomattox went on a 5-0 run, prompting Patrick County’s first timeout.

The Raiders lead grew to 10, 24-14, in the second half. The Cougars came away with a kill, and Samantha Harris had an ace to try to start PC’s comeback attempt. But Appomattox sealed the win after PC missed a block attempt and the ball went out of bounds for the Raiders final point.

Appomattox finished the first set on a 14-5 run.

In the second, Patrick County’s Lilly Byers started with three straight service points to help the Cougars take an early lead. A kill and three service points by Kaylee Towler gave PC a 7-1 lead.

Harris added three kills and an ace to give PC a six point lead, and another Cougars kill put the team up, 14-7.

Appomattox started its comeback from there, going on an 8-3 run to cut the lead to two and prompt a PC timeout. Harris had two straight kills out of the timeout to put the Cougars back up by four, 19-15.

The Raiders would get within one point three times before finally tying the score, 21-21, after a hit out of bounds by the Cougars. Another PC error gave Appomattox its first lead of the set.

The Raiders came up with a big block for the 25th and final point of the second to seal the comeback.

Appomattox rolled in the third, jumping out to an 8-3 lead that only grew from there.

Tuesday’s game was played at Glenvar High School in Salem.

The Cougars finish the season 18-6. They’ll graduate three seniors off of this year’s squad: Harris, Byers, and Towler.

Harris finished the night with seven kills, six digs, and three aces. Towler added 11 digs, four kills, and two aces, and Byers had 17 assists and an ace.

Freshman Journey Moore added 14 digs and an ace for the Cougars.

“We had a great season and the girls were a dream to coach,” PCHS coach Heidi Moore said in an email. “We were truly a family and I am blessed to have been their coach.”