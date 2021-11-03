High School Volleyball: Magna Vista, Bassett move to region semifinals

The Magna Vista and Bassett volleyball teams will each play in the Region 3D semifinals on Thursday.
Magna Vista reached the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Cave Spring Tuesday in Ridgeway. The Warriors won by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-16.
Morgan Smith had a double-double for the Warriors, coming away with 16 kills and 14 digs in Tuesday's win. The senior added five aces.
Carlee Ashworth had eight kills and eight digs for MVHS. Danielle Draper had 17 digs, six aces, and three assists. Emma Hankins had four kills and a block, and Summer Stone had 24 assists and nine digs.
After coming into the region tournament 19-6 on the year, the Warriors are the No. 2 seed in the region tournament. They'll next host the winner of No. 3 Carroll County (11-7) and No. 6 Tunstall (15-5) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Cavaliers and Trojans played in the region quarterfinals on Wednesday at CCHS. Results were too late for publication.
In the other region quarterfinal Tuesday, Bassett went on the road and came away with a comeback 3-1 victory over Lord Botetourt. The Bengals won by scores of 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.
Makayla Rumley and Zoie Pace each had a triple-double for the Bengals in the win. Rumley had 23 kills, 12 blocks, and 13 digs. Pace had 36 assists, 13 digs, and 11 service points, and added four kills and two aces.
Annie Laine added 12 kills, 10 digs, seven blocks, two aces, five service points, and two assists for BHS, and Evan Parnell had 13 digs, 12 service points, four assists, and an ace.
Bassett came into the tournament 19-6 overall to take the No. 5 seed. The PD regular season and tournament champions will go on the road again for the region semifinals to No. 1 Hidden Valley (24-2). The Titans reached the tournament semifinals off of a 3-0 win over No. 8 Christiansburg Tuesday night.
REGION 2C
The Patrick County volleyball team fell to Radford High School in the quarterfinals of the Region 2C tournament Tuesday in Stuart, 3-1. The Bobcats defeated the Cougars by scores of 25-19, 20-25, 12-25, 18-25.
PCHS was led by: Samantha Harris (five kills. six aces, 12 digs), Lainie Hopkins (19 assists, three kills, nine digs, three blocks), Kaitlyn Johnson (six kills, four aces, one block, 18 digs) and Marissa Bentley (six kills).
The Cougars finished the season 13-10.
Also in the Region 2C tournament, Martinsville fell to Dan River in the first round of the tournament on Monday at Martinsville Middle School, 3-0. The Bulldogs fell by scores of 25-15, 25-10, 25-21.
Martinsville finishes the season 3-14.