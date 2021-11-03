High School Volleyball: Magna Vista, Bassett move to region semifinals

The Magna Vista and Bassett volleyball teams will each play in the Region 3D semifinals on Thursday.

Magna Vista reached the semifinals with a 3-0 win over Cave Spring Tuesday in Ridgeway. The Warriors won by scores of 25-16, 25-21, 25-16.

Morgan Smith had a double-double for the Warriors, coming away with 16 kills and 14 digs in Tuesday's win. The senior added five aces.

Carlee Ashworth had eight kills and eight digs for MVHS. Danielle Draper had 17 digs, six aces, and three assists. Emma Hankins had four kills and a block, and Summer Stone had 24 assists and nine digs.

After coming into the region tournament 19-6 on the year, the Warriors are the No. 2 seed in the region tournament. They'll next host the winner of No. 3 Carroll County (11-7) and No. 6 Tunstall (15-5) on Thursday at 6 p.m. The Cavaliers and Trojans played in the region quarterfinals on Wednesday at CCHS. Results were too late for publication.

In the other region quarterfinal Tuesday, Bassett went on the road and came away with a comeback 3-1 victory over Lord Botetourt. The Bengals won by scores of 15-25, 25-23, 25-21, 25-22.