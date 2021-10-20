High School Volleyball: Magna Vista not dwelling on loss as they look toward the postseason

The Magna Vista High School volleyball team will take the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont District tournament, scheduled to begin on Thursday.

The Warriors were tied with Bassett for the top spot in the PD standings heading into Tuesday’s game against the Bengals at Bassett High School, but a 3-set loss helped BHS take the district regular season title.

Magna Vista had defeated Bassett in two previous meetings this season - once in the regular season at home and once in an exhibition tournament. Tuesday, though, Warriors coach Jessica France said she didn’t see the same mentality out of her squad as she had earlier in the year.

“Bassett played very well. I do not think we showed up and played our best tonight and that was pretty much it,” France said following Tuesday’s loss. “They were the better team today."

The Warriors led just three times in the loss. They fell by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.

After falling in the first two sets, the Warriors came out swinging to start the third, and jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The two teams tied three more times in the frame, but two aces by the Bengals and three kills by Bassett senior Makayla Rumley helped the Bengals bounce back for the third set, and overall game win.