High School Volleyball: Magna Vista not dwelling on loss as they look toward the postseason

The Magna Vista High School volleyball team will take the No. 2 seed in the Piedmont District tournament, scheduled to begin on Thursday.
The Warriors were tied with Bassett for the top spot in the PD standings heading into Tuesday’s game against the Bengals at Bassett High School, but a 3-set loss helped BHS take the district regular season title.
Magna Vista had defeated Bassett in two previous meetings this season - once in the regular season at home and once in an exhibition tournament. Tuesday, though, Warriors coach Jessica France said she didn’t see the same mentality out of her squad as she had earlier in the year.
“Bassett played very well. I do not think we showed up and played our best tonight and that was pretty much it,” France said following Tuesday’s loss. “They were the better team today."
The Warriors led just three times in the loss. They fell by scores of 25-15, 25-20, 25-18.
After falling in the first two sets, the Warriors came out swinging to start the third, and jumped out to a 3-1 lead. The two teams tied three more times in the frame, but two aces by the Bengals and three kills by Bassett senior Makayla Rumley helped the Bengals bounce back for the third set, and overall game win.
“What I kept preaching to them tonight was their mentality was different. I don’t think we ever checked in mentally. I think they knew how big tonight’s game was for us and I don’t know if it was nerves, I don’t know what it was, but me personally we just never checked in,” France said. “I think there were moments when things went really, really well… We had moments when we were playing and we had too many moments when we were not, and that’s just the difference.”
Magna Vista senior Morgan Smith led the Warriors with 17 kills and added 14 digs Tuesday. Carlee Ashworth added five kills, four digs, and one block. Summer Stone had 27 assists, six points, and two aces. Danielle Draper had a team-high 21 digs, and Emma Hankins had two points, one ace, five kills, and three blocks.
The Warriors finish the regular season 14-3, 10-2 in the Piedmont District.
Magna Vista will open play in the Piedmont District tournament on Thursday at home against No. 7 seed G.W.-Danville. The No. 2 seeded Warriors will take on the Eagles at 6 p.m.
At the conclusion of the PD tournament, the Warriors will move on to the Region 3D tournament. Dates and opponents will be determined at a later date.
“I still think we are a very, very good team,” France said. “We were tied for first place tonight for a reason. I don’t think this game should define our whole season. So I do think we will still have a very good run in the tournament, hopefully a good run in region and just take it a game at a time. We’ll see what happens.”
PD TOURNAMENT
No. 4 Patrick County will host No. 5 Halifax County at 6 p.m. on Thursday in the first round of the Piedmont District tournament. The winner will move on to play No. 1 Bassett at Bassett High School on Monday.
No. 7 Martinsville will travel to No. 3 Tunstall on Thursday, also for a 6 p.m. game. The winner will face the winner of Magna Vista/G.W.-Danville in the second round.
