High School Volleyball: Magna Vista starts 2022 strong

Despite losing seven seniors to graduation last season, the Magna Vista volleyball team returns five players off of last year's roster and is off to a strong start to the 2022 season.

The Warriors reached the Region 3D Tournament semifinals last season, and finished as runners-up in the Piedmont District regular season and tournament.

MVHS currently sits 4-2 overall this fall, with two Piedmont District wins over Halifax County and G.W.-Danville.

Magna Vista coach Jessica France spoke with the Bulletin by email about her squad this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team so far?

France: I have seen a strong work ethic, hustle, and a determination to get better.

Can you tell me about your team this season?

France: Our team this season is made up of five seniors and six juniors. The girls on this team play multiple positions. This season we have so many different options. Even though we only have 11 girls, all these options feel as though we are extremely deep. We have the versatility to make changes any given day to make us successful.

You had a lot of seniors last year - what do you think your young players learned from those seniors they're taking into this season?

France: I think these girls learned about being good teammates, and how to use that bond on the court. I think they saw how that chemistry is a big part in playing together on the court and they are working on bringing that into our season this year.

What have you seen from your five returning players?

France: Our returning players are really stepping up and leading our team. They are playing with such determination, asking questions, being open to changes, and really working on making sure our team bonds in a way that we are playing together on the court.

Are there any specific players, or aspects of the team you're particularly excited about this season?

France: This team is going to be fun to watch. I'm just excited to see my girls excited about playing the game. They have set some team and individual goals. It's going to be fun to watch them achieve them.

What are you most looking forward to this season?

France: I'm looking forward to watching my girls play!

Magna Vista Volleyball Roster

1 Mykaela Dillard

2 Bri Suarez

3 Saige Adams

4/16 Laiken Barnes

5 Jennifer Ruiz

6 Sasha Dukes

7 Aly Cuthbertson

8 Laura Dillard

9 Summer Stone

10 Lauren Mills

15 Olivia Kendall

Warriors Remaining Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Floyd Co. (at William Byrd), 10:15 a.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 vs. Roanoke Catholic (at William Byrd), 12:45 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 17 at William Byrd, 2 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Mecklenburg Co., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 22 at Bassett, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Halifax Co., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 29 vs. G.W.-Danville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 vs. Tunstall, 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 6 vs. Martinsville, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Patrick Co., 7 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 13 at Mecklenburg County, TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 18 vs. Bassett, TBD