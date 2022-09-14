High School Volleyball: Martinsville continuing to grow and improve this fall

This season is all about growth and improvement for the Martinsville High School volleyball team.

The Bulldogs - with four seniors, three juniors, and two freshmen on the roster this season - have two wins so far as they start to get into Piedmont District play.

Coach Tanner Switzer spoke to the Bulletin, by phone, this week to talk about his team. Here's what he had to say:

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of team so far this year?

Switzer: This year I have a lot more experienced girls than I have before. We’re not at the skill level or as talented as other teams in our district, but we’re slowly but surely getting better on the varsity level.

I’ve also got a couple young girls on the team. I’ve got two freshmen playing on the varsity team, so I’m trying to get them to understand how to play the game, and have the older girls, the juniors and seniors, work with the younger girls to help develop them into better players and better teammates.

Have you seen a lot of effort on their part to want to get better and help out the younger girls?

Switzer: Yea, we were in the gym a lot over the summer. The majority of girls came over the summer, which is really nice. I haven’t had that in years past. So them coming in the offseason during open gym and all that has really helped some of these girls better develop their skills and understand how to play the sport, because I have girls coming in that don’t know how to play. It’s a slow but surely developing stage of trying to get them understanding not only skill level but improving their volleyball IQ and playing volleyball.

Are there any players or aspects of the team you’re excited about seeing this year?

Switzer: I’ve got a senior setter, Ashlynn Patten, she’s been playing the spot since she was in seventh grade. It’s been awesome to see how far she’s come since seventh grade and how much she’s developed in the sport, and how much she’s led this year ever since she got to like the ninth or tenth grade. They really look up to her and she really leads on the court.

What areas have you seen the biggest improvement from the summer to now?

Switzer: The biggest improvement would probably be serving. That’s probably the biggest thing this year. I know we've struggled a lot serving and I feel like we’ve gotten a lot better with the serving part.

Defensively, I think we’ve done a lot better this year with blocking and digging balls up. There’s still aspects of the game where we’re still struggling, like with serve receiving and our offense has been struggling with getting kills and getting attacks in, so those are two areas that I think we’re still struggling with. Especially serve receiving is so big in the sport, because if we can’t pass the ball obviously you can't run an offense, which we struggle with right now.

What are you most excited about the rest of this year?

Switzer: I’m excited about how much we can grow up... I just want to see how we can develop from the first time we play a team to the second time we play a team. How much we can fix, how much we can improve, see that change and see that development of our girls and how they come back from losing to some of these teams that we’ve already played compared to the second time we play them.

Martinsville Volleyball Roster

Aubray Blankenbaker

Marissa Espinosa

Trenati Hairston

Natalie Laprade

Sanyia Mobley

Yoshikoe Moyer

Nayti Patel

Ashlynn Patten

Anya Torrence

Jacquelina Espinosa

Bulldogs Remaining Schedule

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Mecklenburg County

Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Patrick County

Thursday, Sept. 22 at G.W.-Danville

Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs. Tunstall

Thursday, Sept. 29 vs. Bassett

Tuesday, Oct. 4 vs. Halifax County

Thursday, Oct. 6 vs. Magna Vista

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Mecklenburg County

Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. Patrick County

Tuesday, Oct. 18 vs. G.W.-Danville