High School Volleyball: Pair of Warriors, Bengals named to all-region teams

The Magna Vista and Bassett High School volleyball teams both reached the semifinals of the Region 3D tournament, and this week two Warriors and two Bengals were rewarded for their play.

Magna Vista's Morgan Smith and Danielle Draper were both named First Team All-Region 3D this season. Smith led the Warriors in kills this season.

Smith had a double-double for the Warriors in their final win of the season, a 3-set victory over Cave Spring that put the team in the region semifinals. The senior finished the night with 16 kills and 14 digs and added five aces. In the same game, Draper had 17 digs, six aces, and three assists.

Bassett senior Makayla Rumley was also named First Team All-Region 3D after leading the Bengals on the court this season.

Bassett sophomore Zoie Pace was named Second Team All-Region 3D.

Rumley and Pace each had a triple-double for the Bengals in the team's final win of the season, a 4-set victory over Lord Botetourt in the region quarterfinals. Rumley had 23 kills, 12 blocks, and 13 digs. Pace had 36 assists, 13 digs, and 11 service points, and added four kills and two aces.