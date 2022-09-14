High School Volleyball: Patrick County busy, but successful in early season

In the young season, the Patrick County High School volleyball team is off to an 8-2 start, the second most wins of all teams in the Piedmont District.

The Cougars lost four to graduation last season, but have three returning seniors this fall: Samantha Harris, an All-PD selection last year, Lillian Byers, and Kaylee Towler.

Cougars coach Heidi Moore spoke to the Bulletin a phone interview this week to give us insight into her squad this fall. Here’s what she had to say:

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team so far this season?

Moore: They play hard. They’re really good defensively and they just work hard and work really well together.

Can you tell me about your team?

Moore: We’re pretty young. We have three seniors… We’re relying a lot on them for their leadership to help us with the younger squad we have.

Have you seen a lot of leadership from the returners?

Moore: Yes, they worked really hard in the offseason to try to get better. They mostly play travel ball together and they just worked really hard and they tend to have a lot of fun. Usually practices and games are a lot of fun to be with them.

That probably helps on the court too, if they’re having fun together.

Moore: Yes, on a good night it’s really good.

You’ve got a couple pretty big wins so far this year. What do you chalk up that early season success to?

Moore: For the girls, I think it’s just they keep pushing and they don’t want to just roll over. They’re going to give you everything they have. They’re going to give you everything they have every point and they want to make sure that they’re doing what’s best for their team.

Are there any players or aspects of the team, or the game, you’re excited about this year?

Moore: Just their work ethic. They’re trying to really increase their volleyball IQ, so instead of just doing things they’re trying to make sure that they can understand why they’re doing them and make corrections during the game, and be able to adapt to what the other team is doing. And hopefully that helps us to keep winning.

It’s been a really busy early season for you all. After Thursday, you’ll have played 11 games in about three weeks.

Moore: Three games in a week two weeks in a row has to be pretty tough… We haven’t had a lot of practice time, so we’re relying pretty heavy on everyone knowing what they’re doing so we can correct things after this week.

What are you most looking forward to the rest of this season?

Moore: Just improvement. They all put the ball down a little bit better. Hopefully we develop into a better hitting team. And just making sure we don’t let the ball hit the floor, which is what they’re doing really well defensively. And to serve more aggressively, but we’ve done pretty well with our serving as well this year. So just improving on all aspects.

Patrick County Volleyball Roster

1 Dalyce Pike

4 Journey Moore

7 Lilly Hazelwood

8 Marissa Bentley

11 Samantha Harris

12 Audrey Young

13 Eliza Clifton

16 Madeline Heath

17 Lillian Byers

18 Lauren Fulcher

25 Kaylee Towler

Cougars Remaining Schedule

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 15 at Magna Vista

Tuesday, Sept. 20 vs. Martinsville

Thursday, Sept. 22 at Halifax County

Tuesday, Sept. 27 at Bassett

Thursday, Sept. 29 vs. Tunstall

Monday, Oct. 3 at Dan River

Tuesday, Oct. 4 vs. G.W.-Danville

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Martinsville

Tuesday, Oct. 18 vs. Halifax County