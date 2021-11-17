High School Volleyball: Patrick County hopes to continue improving next fall

The Patrick County volleyball team finished the season 12-8, and were fourth in the Piedmont District. The Cougars received a first round bye in the Region 2C tournament, but fell in the quarterfinals to Radford.

Even though it wasn't the season the Cougars wanted, the team still celebrated several milestones, including the 200th career win for coach Heidi Moore and the 100th career assist by senior Lainie Hopkins.

"We had a pretty good season, especially with as young as we were," Moore said in an email. "To start the season we had four returners from last season. The new players worked hard everyday to improve and compete at the varsity level. This team loved the game and each player on the team. It was a honor to coach them and see their improvement throughout the season."

The Cougars will graduate four seniors off of this year's squad.

Moore said seniors Suzanne Gonzalez, Hopkins, and Sadie Vernon were "amazing role models for our team," and transfer senior Kaitlyn Johnson came in "ready to go and be in whatever position we needed her in."

"They were willing to put in extra work and work with the younger players," Moore added. "They were all assets to this team."