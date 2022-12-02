High School Volleyball: Patrick County's Moore named to all-state team; Other local all-region selections

Patrick County High School freshman Journey Moore has just one year of high school volleyball under her belt, but she's already making a name for herself on the state level.

Moore, the Cougars' libero this season, was named Second Team All-State for VHSL Class 2, the VHSL announced this week. She was the only freshman named to either of the Class 2 all-state teams.

The Cougar was also named First Team All-Region 2C this fall. She broke a PCHS school records this season with 395 digs on the year, and added 37 aces, 15 kills, and 33 assists.

PCHS senior Samantha Harris was also named First Team All-Region 2C this fall. Harris led the team with 268 kills, and added 216 digs, 15 blocks, and 80 aces.

Moore and Harris were also named First Team All-Piedmont District this fall.

In Region 3D, Bassett juniors Zoie Pace and Annie Laine, and Magna Vista senior Mykaela Dillard were all named to the second team all-region list.

Pace recorded her 1,000th career assist in a game on October 13. She finished the fall with 524 assists, an average of 21.8 per game, 96 kills, 173 service points, 160 digs, 49 aces, and 12 blocks.

Laine led Bassett with 313 kills, an average of 13 per game, and added 44 aces, 132 service points, and 62 digs.

Dillard ended her season with 157 digs, 129 kills, and 44 aces.

All three of Pace, Laine, and Dillard were also named First Team All-Piedmont District this fall.

Bassett's Evan Parnell and Magna Vista's Summer Stone were named to the All-Region 3D Honorable Mention list.

Volleyball Postseason Awards

All-State for VHSL Class 2

Second Team

- Defensive Specialist – Journey Moore (PCHS)

All-Region 2C

First Team

- Samantha Harris (PCHS)

- Defensive Specialist – Journey Moore (PCHS)

All-Region 3D

Second Team

- Zoie Pace (BHS)

- Annie Laine (BHS)

- Mykaela Dillard (MVHS)

Honorable Mention

- Evan Parnell (BHS)

- Summer Stone (MVHS)