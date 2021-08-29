High School Volleyball Preview: After missing last season, young Martinsville volleyball squad looking for growth, improvement in 2021

Switzer said this year’s Martinsville team will be very inexperienced and young. While he said rebuilding the team from scratch has been tough, it’s also rewarding to see the improvements being made so far.

“There’s a lot they’ve got to learn,” he said. “We’re still in that phase of trying to figure out volleyball IQ. Right now they’ve got some of the skills down, we’ve just got to put it all together. I think eventually they’ll get there. I think I have a couple girls that are very determined, very hard working. It’s going to take a little time but I believe eventually we can get there.”

Here’s everything else Switzer had to say about this year’s Bulldogs squad:

- “I’m really hammering them on the volleyball IQ of the game too because I think a lot of our girls don’t really know the ins and outs of the game of volleyball, they just know of it. They don’t know in-depth on how to play the game, so that’s something I’m trying to coach and teach these young girls how to do.”

- “Some of them haven’t been out of the house in two years or playing sports or any of that stuff, so I can see them enjoying being able to participate in something rather than staying home. Unfortunately with COVID it’s been tough for a lot of people.”