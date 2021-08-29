High School Volleyball Preview: After missing last season, young Martinsville volleyball squad looking for growth, improvement in 2021

Like every other sports team at Martinsville High School, the MHS volleyball team had the difficult task of returning to play this season after missing all of last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Martinsville Public Schools opted to not play any sports for the 2020-2021 school year, meaning all teams sat out of the condensed spring seasons fielded by the Virginia High School League.
Bulldogs volleyball coach Tanner Switzer said getting players and building a roster has been the most difficult task in returning this season, and he’s made recruiting a focal point as the team prepares to open the 2021 fall next week.
“With that time off, you have girls not wanting to do anything anymore, not wanting to play,” Switzer said in a phone call last week. “It’s just one of those things where you talk to girls who have played maybe at the middle school... trying to get their friends to come out to come play. It’s hard on us as coaches because usually, myself, I try to recruit at the middle school because I work at the middle school. So I try to get the middle schoolers to come out and hopefully they’ll stay until they get to the high school. But when they go from the middle school to the high school it’s just another ball game whether they continue to play or they go somewhere else.”
A tough preseason was made tougher by a COVID shutdown that took the Bulldogs out of practice for two weeks starting on August 16. Martinsville won’t be able to practice again until just before their first game on August 31 at Halifax County High School (the first game of the season against Morehead High School was postponed).
Switzer said this year’s Martinsville team will be very inexperienced and young. While he said rebuilding the team from scratch has been tough, it’s also rewarding to see the improvements being made so far.
“There’s a lot they’ve got to learn,” he said. “We’re still in that phase of trying to figure out volleyball IQ. Right now they’ve got some of the skills down, we’ve just got to put it all together. I think eventually they’ll get there. I think I have a couple girls that are very determined, very hard working. It’s going to take a little time but I believe eventually we can get there.”
Here’s everything else Switzer had to say about this year’s Bulldogs squad:
- “I’m really hammering them on the volleyball IQ of the game too because I think a lot of our girls don’t really know the ins and outs of the game of volleyball, they just know of it. They don’t know in-depth on how to play the game, so that’s something I’m trying to coach and teach these young girls how to do.”
- “Some of them haven’t been out of the house in two years or playing sports or any of that stuff, so I can see them enjoying being able to participate in something rather than staying home. Unfortunately with COVID it’s been tough for a lot of people.”
- “I think the biggest thing for this season is just grow with them individually and with the team. I think that’s going to be the big thing. I know it’s not going to look pretty sometimes, but as long as we continue to grow and continue doing this for the next couple seasons, that’s my biggest thing.”
- Switzer’s Player to Watch: Junior setter and captain Ashlynn Patten
“She has a lot of potential and I think she can really become a good player, but it comes with time and practice and determination. I think she has all the tools to check mark it off but the thing is she’s got to be able to work to get to there.”
- “We’re going to learn a lot in the first game. We’re going to learn a lot about ourselves and how the season is going to go I believe… I’m hoping I can see some improvements from these girls, but we’re going to see when the games come around.”
Martinsville High School volleyball schedule
(All games at 7 p.m.)
Tuesday, Aug 31 at Halifax County
Thursday, Sep 2 at Tunstall
Tuesday, Sep 7 at Bassett
Wednesday, Sep 8 at Dan River
Thursday, Sep 9 vs. William Fleming
Tuesday, Sep 14 vs. Magna Vista
Wednesday, Sep 15 at Morehead
Tuesday, Sep 21 at Patrick County
Thursday, Sep 23 vs. G.W.-Danville
Tuesday, Sep 28 vs. Tunstall