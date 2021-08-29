High School Volleyball Preview: Chemistry leading Bassett this fall

The Bassett High School volleyball team opened the season with a win Tuesday night, a good sign of things to come for the Bengals this fall.

Bassett coach Julie Firebaugh spoke with the Bulletin about what she’s seen out of her team so far.

Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me a bit about the team this year?

Firebaugh: They have really good chemistry and are working together really well at the moment. They are pushing one another, but at the same time encouraging each other as well. I can’t wait to see what great teamwork, together with their individual abilities, will accomplish this season.

Has it been easier or harder to start a new season just a few months after the last one ended? (The VHSL staged a spring season after delaying last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic)

Firebaugh: I think it has been easier due to the fact that there was less down time in between. We took a couple weeks off in between the mini spring season and now, but otherwise kept working hard in open gyms. It helps tremendously in terms of conditioning and team bonding.

How will the team look different from the one that played this spring?