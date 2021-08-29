High School Volleyball Preview: Chemistry leading Bassett this fall

The Bassett High School volleyball team opened the season with a win Tuesday night, a good sign of things to come for the Bengals this fall.
Bassett coach Julie Firebaugh spoke with the Bulletin about what she’s seen out of her team so far.
Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me a bit about the team this year?
Firebaugh: They have really good chemistry and are working together really well at the moment. They are pushing one another, but at the same time encouraging each other as well. I can’t wait to see what great teamwork, together with their individual abilities, will accomplish this season.
Has it been easier or harder to start a new season just a few months after the last one ended? (The VHSL staged a spring season after delaying last fall due to the coronavirus pandemic)
Firebaugh: I think it has been easier due to the fact that there was less down time in between. We took a couple weeks off in between the mini spring season and now, but otherwise kept working hard in open gyms. It helps tremendously in terms of conditioning and team bonding.
How will the team look different from the one that played this spring?
Firebaugh: We have four returning players from last year’s team, which means new faces and positions for returners as well as the players that moved up.
What will be your team’s strength this season?
Firebaugh: I think we are transitioning to a defensive-minded team. We have some really good passers all the way around and we are trying to use that to our advantage this year.
What aspect of the game are you working hardest to improve on?
Firebaugh: We are constantly working on the mental aspects of our game. I think all teams do. We are trying to stay positive throughout the game no matter what is happening, so that we can play more consistently. Each play is a new opportunity for a fresh start.
Any players to watch?
Firebaugh: Makayla Rumley and Jenny Turner are our two seniors that are returning. Makayla is a dynamic middle blocker/outside hitter with excellent leadership skills. Jenny is a true leader as an outside hitter with positive energy that is contagious.
Also returning are Annie Laine and Zoie Pace. Annie is a MB/OH that has worked hard during the off season to perfect her skills. Zoie is a utility player. She can play any position at any moment. Last year, as a freshman, she was second team all-region as a libero.
Bassett High School volleyball schedule
(All games at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Tuesday, Aug 24 vs. Chatham
Thursday, Aug 26 vs. Liberty (Bedford)
Monday, Aug 30 at William Byrd
Tuesday, Aug 31 at Chatham
Thursday, Sep 2 vs. Patrick County
Tuesday, Sep 7 vs. Martinsville (Time TBD)
Thursday, Sep 9 at Liberty (Bedford)
Tuesday, Sep 14 at G.W.-Danville
Thursday, Sep 16 at Halifax County
Tuesday, Sep 21 vs. Tunstall
Thursday, Sep 23 at Magna Vista
Saturday, Sep 25—Tournament at William Byrd (Time TBD)
Tuesday, Sep 28 at Patrick County
Thursday, Sep 30 at Martinsville
Monday, Oct 4 vs. William Byrd
Thursday, Oct 7 vs. G.W.-Danville
Tuesday, Oct 12 vs. Halifax County
Thursday, Oct 14 at Tunstall
Tuesday, Oct 19 vs. Magna Vista