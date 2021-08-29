High School Volleyball Preview: Veteran Magna Vista team hoping to be 'something special to watch'

The Magna Vista volleyball team will play its home opener on Monday with largely the same team as the one that played in the spring during the postponed 2020 season.
Warriors coach Jessica France answered some questions to let fans know what they’ll see from her team this season.
Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me a bit about the team this year?
France: Our team this year consists of seven seniors and five juniors. These girls are very motivated and driven. We are really being led by a great group of seniors that are motivated to win. We have set goals and they are working hard to achieve them. Two of our juniors are returning to varsity and the other three are joining varsity after having played important roles on our junior varsity team.
Has it been easier or harder to start a new season just a few months after the last one ended?
France: I think it’s been an easy transition into this season. We were able to go right into offseason practices and continue to build on what we worked on during the spring season.
How will the team look different from the one that played this spring?
France: Our team hasn’t changed too much. We only lost one senior last year, so a majority of our team is the same. We were able to add a great group of juniors to varsity this year.
What will be your team’s strength this season?
France: Camaraderie will definitely be our strength. This group of seniors have been playing together for so long, everything is meshing so well. On top of that, we have the juniors that allow our team to have so many options if needed.
What aspect of the game are you working hardest to improve on?
France: Right now it’s playing aggressive and truly earning points. I want them to take their big swings, get kills, and serve to earn aces. I’ve also been talking with them about our mentality. Playing with confidence, staying up, cheering, and playing with emotion.
Any players to watch?
France: In my honest opinion, this whole team is something special to watch. Everyone brings something valuable to this team and it has been amazing to watch in just this short time.
Magna Vista High School volleyball schedule
(All matches at 7 p.m. unless otherwise noted)
Monday, Aug. 30 vs. Morehead (N.C.)
Wednesday, Sept. 1 vs. Chatham
Thursday, Sept. 2 at Halifax County
Tuesday, Sept. 7 vs. G.W.-Danville
Thursday, Sept. 9 vs. Tunstall
Monday, Sept. 13 at Morehead (N.C.)
Tuesday, Sept. 14 at Martinsville
Thursday, Sept. 16 at Patrick County
Thursday, Sept. 23 vs. Bassett
Saturday, Sept. 25—Tournament at William Byrd (Time TBD)
Monday, Sept. 27 at Franklin County
Tuesday, Sept. 28 vs. Halifax County
Thursday, Sept. 30 at G.W.-Danville
Tuesday, Oct. 5 at Tunstall
Thursday, Oct. 7 vs. Martinsville
Tuesday, Oct. 12 vs. Patrick County
Tuesday, Oct. 19 at Bassett