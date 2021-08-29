High School Volleyball Preview: Veteran Magna Vista team hoping to be 'something special to watch'

The Magna Vista volleyball team will play its home opener on Monday with largely the same team as the one that played in the spring during the postponed 2020 season.

Warriors coach Jessica France answered some questions to let fans know what they’ll see from her team this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me a bit about the team this year?

France: Our team this year consists of seven seniors and five juniors. These girls are very motivated and driven. We are really being led by a great group of seniors that are motivated to win. We have set goals and they are working hard to achieve them. Two of our juniors are returning to varsity and the other three are joining varsity after having played important roles on our junior varsity team.

Has it been easier or harder to start a new season just a few months after the last one ended?

France: I think it’s been an easy transition into this season. We were able to go right into offseason practices and continue to build on what we worked on during the spring season.

How will the team look different from the one that played this spring?