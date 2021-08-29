High School Volleyball Preview: Young Patrick County looking to turn heads this season

The Patrick County volleyball team started the season on the right foot this week, defeating rival North Stokes in three sets in the season opener.

The Cougars are young this fall, but ready to gain valuable experience on the court. Head coach Heidi Moore spoke with the Bulletin about her squad this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: Can you tell me a bit about the team this year?

Moore: We are young. Only four returners from last year. Those four have worked extremely hard over the offseason to improve their game as well as helped prepare the younger ladies for varsity.

Has it been easier or harder to start a new season just a few months after the last one ended? (The VHSL moved last fall’s season to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic)

Moore: Harder. We did not have a lot of time for out of season conditioning and skills work to prepare for the season.

How will the team look different from the one that played this spring?

Moore: A lot of new faces. We will rely on a smaller core group of ladies then last season.