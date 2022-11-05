High School Volleyball Roundup: Patrick County heads to region semifinals

The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a 5-set win over Floyd County High School, on Thursday, in Stuart, in the Region 2C tournament quarterfinal.

The Cougars won by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 14-25, 15-8.

Lilly Byers had 10 aces on the night to surpass 100 for the season. Byers added 28 assists and seven kills in the win.

PCHS was also led by: Kaylee Towler (10 kills, 16 digs, 3 kills), Eliza Clifton (7 kills, 4 blocks), Samantha Harris (9 aces, 16 digs, 5 kills), and Journey Moore (22 digs, 2 assists).

The Cougars advanced to the region quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Martinsville, on Tuesday, in Stuart.

With the win, Patrick County (18-5) advances to the region semifinals. They'll next play Appomattox County High School on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. Tuesday's game will be played at Glenvar High School, in Salem, at 6 p.m.

Other scores

In the Region 3D tournament, No. 9 Magna Vista fell to No. 8 Abingdon, on October 29, 3-0. The two teams met up in the opening round of the tournament.

Also in the Region 3D tournament, No. 6 Bassett fell to No. 3 Carroll County, 3-0, on Tuesday, in the tournament quarterfinals.

Bassett finished the season 16-7. Magna Vista finished 10-10.