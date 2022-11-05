 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Presented By Storage Center
featured top story editor's pick

High School Volleyball Roundup: Patrick County heads to region semifinals

  • 0
PCHS volleyball

The Patrick County volleyball team (shown above at a game earlier this season) will play in the Region 2C semifinals on Tuesday at Glenvar High School.

 Bulletin photo by Cara Cooper

The Patrick County High School volleyball team picked up a 5-set win over Floyd County High School, on Thursday, in Stuart, in the Region 2C tournament quarterfinal. 

The Cougars won by scores of 25-15, 25-15, 23-25, 14-25, 15-8.

Lilly Byers had 10 aces on the night to surpass 100 for the season. Byers added 28 assists and seven kills in the win.

PCHS was also led by: Kaylee Towler (10 kills, 16 digs, 3 kills), Eliza Clifton (7 kills, 4 blocks), Samantha Harris (9 aces, 16 digs, 5 kills), and Journey Moore (22 digs, 2 assists).

The Cougars advanced to the region quarterfinals with a 3-0 win over Martinsville, on Tuesday, in Stuart.

With the win, Patrick County (18-5) advances to the region semifinals. They'll next play Appomattox County High School on Tuesday, with the winner advancing to the VHSL Class 2 state tournament. Tuesday's game will be played at Glenvar High School, in Salem, at 6 p.m.

People are also reading…

Other scores

In the Region 3D tournament, No. 9 Magna Vista fell to No. 8 Abingdon, on October 29, 3-0. The two teams met up in the opening round of the tournament.

Also in the Region 3D tournament, No. 6 Bassett fell to No. 3 Carroll County, 3-0, on Tuesday, in the tournament quarterfinals.

Bassett finished the season 16-7. Magna Vista finished 10-10.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Battle of the brands: Sportswear giants bid for World Cup business

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert