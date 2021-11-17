High School Volleyball: Strong second half helps Bassett celebrate numerous milestones this season

The Bassett High School volleyball team won the Piedmont District regular season title this year for the first time since 2008.
It was the one of many milestones the Bengals reached this season. The team went 20-7, also won the PD tournament championship, reached the region semifinals for the first time since 2018, and had six players named All-Piedmont District, including the PD player of the year.
It was the Bengals best season under coach Julie Firebaugh.
"As a coach, you know when you have a special group of girls. These girls are one of those special groups," Firebaugh said in an email. "They understand the game, they have a strong work ethic and their love for the game shows whenever they are on the court. I am so proud of each and every one of them.
"They practiced hard and played even harder. They were always there to motivate one another. They are truly the definition of a team. I just can't say enough about these girls."
Firebaugh said the team's season ending loss to Hidden Valley in the Region 3D tournament semifinals was one of the hardest losses she's faced in her time with the Bengals.
Bassett started the year 9-1, a good start but Firebaugh said her squad wasn't playing their best at the time. They had a few setbacks at the beginning due to quarantines, a loss to William Byrd and another to Magna Vista, and followed that with a "long and rough Saturday", Firebaugh said, at a tournament at William Byrd, where the Bengals went 1-4.
After that, the team turned a corner.
"The girls fought through those games and had a moment to regroup and refocus," Firebaugh said. "They used that Saturday as their motivation to improve, to come together as a team, and to have some fun while playing. Plus, they got tired of me talking about that Saturday."
From that moment, the Bengals were determined and focused, and "played with heart every time they stepped on the court," Firebaugh added.
After the tournament, Bassett finished the regular season with eight straight wins.
"We could be down by 10 points and they would fight back, one point at a time, to win the set," Firebaugh said. "We could lose the first set and they would fight back to win the next and then take the entire game.
"They were on a mission. They were controlling their own destiny, one game at a time."
Unfortunately, despite the strong finish, the early losses meant Bassett would take the No. 5 seed in the region tournament, and were forced to travel to No. 4 Lord Botetourt in the first round.
The Bengals came away with an upset of the Cavaliers, but were unable to repeat the magic against No. 1 seed Hidden Valley.
Bassett senior Makayla Rumley was named Piedmont District Player of the Year for her play this season. Firebaugh commended the senior for adjusting to a new position.
"She continued to work throughout the off season and her hard work paid off," Firebaugh said of Rumley. "She made her presence known when she stepped on the court, especially on the front row. She dominated the front row, hitting and blocking, and led our offensive attack.
"On the back row, she made sure to be consistent when passing as to offer our other hitters a chance to take charge offensively. Her hard work and determination on the court earned her the honor of being named The Piedmont District Player of the Year."
Zoie Pace was named All-PD First Team. Annie Laine and Evan Parnell were named to the second team, and Nikki Finney and Saylor Robertson were named to the honorable mention list.
Firebaugh was named co-PD coach of the year alongside Magna Vista's Jessica France.
Rumley, Turner, Pace, and Laine all served as captains this season. Rumley and Turner were the Bengals only seniors.
"These two seniors were part of the backbone of the team," Firebaugh said. "They both stepped into roles this year that they did not have last year.
"Jenny has traditionally been an outside hitter and on some occasions a right side hitter. This year, Jenny was more of a utility player for us and she stepped up to that challenge. She played outside, right side, and back row throughout the season. She was a vital part in our defense that allowed our offensive attack to dominate.
"We will miss both of them next year but look forward to what the future holds for them."
As the Bengals look towards the 2022 fall with much of this year's squad returning, Firebaugh said she hopes her underclassmen realize the vital role that team chemistry plays in the success of a team.
"I hope they use the lessons that we have learned this year to motivate them to set their goals even higher for next year," she said. "Most importantly, I hope they learn that every player is important to the success of the team. Not just one or two players. We played as a team of eleven this year and I hope that continues to be the norm for Bassett volleyball."