High School Volleyball: Strong second half helps Bassett celebrate numerous milestones this season

The Bassett High School volleyball team won the Piedmont District regular season title this year for the first time since 2008.

It was the one of many milestones the Bengals reached this season. The team went 20-7, also won the PD tournament championship, reached the region semifinals for the first time since 2018, and had six players named All-Piedmont District, including the PD player of the year.

It was the Bengals best season under coach Julie Firebaugh.

"As a coach, you know when you have a special group of girls. These girls are one of those special groups," Firebaugh said in an email. "They understand the game, they have a strong work ethic and their love for the game shows whenever they are on the court. I am so proud of each and every one of them.

"They practiced hard and played even harder. They were always there to motivate one another. They are truly the definition of a team. I just can't say enough about these girls."

Firebaugh said the team's season ending loss to Hidden Valley in the Region 3D tournament semifinals was one of the hardest losses she's faced in her time with the Bengals.