High School Volleyball: Tunstall hands Patrick County first loss

DRY FORK – Two Piedmont District teams put their chances of a perfect season on the line Tuesday night. But in the end, only one remained perfect.

It was Tunstall that played spoiler against the Patrick County Cougars. The Trojans swept the Cougars, 3-0, with scores of 27-25, 25-12, and 25-22.

Although Tunstall (5-0, 2-0 Piedmont) walked away in three sets, it almost didn’t turn out that way near the end of the first set.

Patrick County’s Madeline Heath knotted the score at 20 with a kill, and a Tunstall error gave the Cougars the one point lead prior to a Trojans timeout. It seemed as if the first set was heading in favor of Patrick County with a 24-20 advantage, but the fight in the Trojans didn’t go away.

A Trojans block, service ace from Greenly Elliott, and a kill from Carlie Marshall brought the Trojans within one, at 24-23, forcing Patrick County to use one of their timeouts. After the timeout, Tunstall’s Gracie Rigney notched a kill to tie at 24. Patrick County would go up 25-24 before a pair of Cougars miscues and a kill from Rigney secured Tunstall’s first set.

It was a back-and-forth affair with both squads, as the first set alone saw 14 ties and 13 different lead changes.

Rigney led the Trojans with five service aces and 15 kills. Notably, Rigney had 16 digs, which was second on the team.

Elliott led with 20 digs with one service ace. Carlie Marshall and Leara Slattery both had two blocks to their name. Marshall also had three service aces and three kills. Isabella White had 19 assists and eight digs. Colby Eastwood had four kills.

Madi Heath led the Cougars with six kills and Journey Moore capped her night with 25 digs. Lilly Byers had five aces, 16 assists, and eight digs. Samantha Harris had four aces, 20 digs and two kills.

Tunstall will have another Piedmont District home matchup on Thursday, as they take on the Magna Vista Warriors at 7 p.m.

Patrick County (5-1, 1-1) went back on the road, travelling to North Stokes on Wednesday. Results were too late for publication. The Cougars will next travel to G.W.-Danville on Thursday for a 7 p.m. game.