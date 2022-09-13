High School Volleyball: Veteran led Bassett looks to repeat 2021 success

Coming off of a Piedmont District championship season, expectations are high with the Bassett High School volleyball team.

The Bengals lost two seniors off of last year’s squad – including Makayla Rumley, who was named First Team All-State for VHSL Class 3 and Piedmont District Player of the Year.

With four returning seniors this year – 2021 All-Piedmont District selections Evan Parnell, Nikki Finney, and Saylor Robertson, and returner Cierra Hagwood—Bassett is using experience and trust in one another as they work to repeat last year’s success.

The Bengals are currently 4-3 on the year, and 2-1 in Piedmont District play.

Following the team’s win over Martinsville last week, coach Julie Firebaugh spoke with the Bulletin about her squad this fall. Here’s what she had to say:

Martinsville Bulletin: What have you seen out of your team so far this year?

Firebaugh: We’ve had a lot of ups and downs this year, but I think they’re finally starting to come together with the chemistry as a team. It’s just individuals kind of getting to know their spots as well as the person beside them, because we had quite a few that moved up from JV last year, so we have a larger team this year.

All around we’re pretty equal in talent when it comes to somebody filling in on one side or backside or whatnot, so they’re just all trying to fill out their positions and get to know the person that’s playing beside them.

The ones who did return, have you a seen a lot of leadership from them to help out the younger players coming up?

Firebaugh: Yea, the experience helps out a lot. I have a few seniors this year that have kind of taken some of the underclassmen underneath their wing, and kind of just shown the rotation, shown them the spots and where they’re supposed to be at. So we’re starting to get to the point where we’re starting to gel together and our chemistry is coming through.

Are there any players or aspects of your team or game you’re particularly excited about this fall?

Firebaugh: Annie Laine in the middle with Zoie (Pace) as a setter. They’ve worked together for the last three years on varsity and they play travel ball together, so they already have their chemistry built up from the things they can do—different hits then just a straight up regular set in the middle.

Our back row attack is a whole lot better this year, as well. I think that comes with experience and gaining that confidence on the court to actually take it over for the back row instead of having to be on the back row to attack the ball.

Definitely our seniors are showing a lot of leadership on the floor, too.

Bassett High School Volleyball Roster

Breanna Cooper

Lani Craig

Diamonique Finney

Cierra Hagwood

Mollie Kenny

Anne Laine

Grace Naff

Zoie Pace

Evan Parnell

Autumn Ratcliff

Saylor Robertson

Summer Shelton

Bengals Remaining Schedule

(All games at 7 p.m.)

Thursday, Sept. 15 vs. Halifax County

Monday, Sept. 19 vs. Staunton River

Tuesday, Sept. 20 at Tunstall

Thursday, Sept. 22 vs. Magna Vista

Tuesday, Sept. 27 vs. Patrick County

Thursday, Sept. 29 at Martinsville

Monday, Oct. 3 at Staunton River

Tuesday, Oct. 4 at Mecklenburg County

Wednesday, Oct. 5 at G.W.-Danville

Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Halifax County

Thursday, Oct. 13 vs. Tunstall

Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Magna Vista