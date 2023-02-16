Two weeks after winning the Piedmont District championship, the Patrick County High School wrestling team finished in second as a team at the Region 2C championship.

The region meet was held on Saturday at James River High School, in Buchanan.

PCHS finished with 188 points as a team, besting third place James River by 23. Glenvar High School took home the region championship with 248 points.

“One of this year’s team goals that we set at the beginning of the season was to win the regional championship,” Cougars coach Tim Lawson said in an email to the Bulletin. “We knew going in, on paper, that the teams to beat were Glenvar and James River. We knew we would need a few breaks and a few close matches to fall our way to make this happen.

“Any time you are competing in a tough situation you need a few things to go your way. Everything just didn’t line up and we had a few matches that normally go our way come up short Saturday.”

The Cougars entered 12 wrestlers out of a possible 14. At the end of the meet, nine wrestlers earned the opportunity to compete in the VHSL Class 2 State Tournament.

The Cougars weren’t at full strength going into regions. Wrestlers in the 150 and 157 pound weight classes were unable to compete.

“This hurt us a little but we still had opportunities that just didn’t go our way,” Lawson said. “Glenvar entered a full team and were definitely the better team on Saturday.”

Patrick County’s Ethan Cobbler (120), Juan Pablo Gutierrez (126), Wesley “Trent” Alexander (138), Paul Pascale (215), and Ricky Mejia (HWT) all finished second in their respective weight classes. Jonathan Culler (106), Jackson Iacovone (132), and Stephen Spencer finished third in their respective weight classes.

Ben Knight (113) finished fourth, and seniors Rawl Mabe (175) and Tristan Hardy (190) both finished fifth in their weight classes.

With his two wins on Saturday, Hardy moved into second place for the most wins in a single season (45) at PCHS, and finished his wrestling career with more than 100 wins.

“Tristan Hardy and Rawl Mabe, both seniors and captains, have won a lot of matches, and are a big reason for our success over the last couple years,” Lawson said. “They just came up a little short on Saturday. These two young men are two of the most dependable that I have had the pleasure of coaching over the last 41 years. You can count on them being there and giving a great effort no matter the circumstances. They both worked hard and were two great leaders for our program. I tell our kids all the time the best ability is dependability and these two are great examples of that. I am sure they will be at practice this week helping us get ready for the state tournament.

“The thing about wrestling, and a big thing that separates it from all the other sports, is there is a very small margin for a mistake. You make a technical flaw or turn the wrong way and the match could be over within two seconds. This is what happened to these two on Saturday, and it happened on the wrong day.”

The VHSL Class 2 State Wrestling Championship will take place on Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

“As these young men have done all season they did an awesome job of competing hard and representing themselves, their families, their team, their school, and community well,” Lawson said. “Our wrestling coaches and athletic department are proud of them and their effort. Finishing second behind a strong Glenvar team is no small feat, and it is the best postseason finish by a Patrick County wrestling team in a while.

“We still have not reached our potential and feel like with a good week of practice we could surprise some people at the state tournament this upcoming weekend.”

Other region wrestling results

- Martinsville High School finished with 39 points as a team at the Region 2C championships, coming in ninth place. Bulldogs wrestlers John Nguyen (126) and Jailyn Reynolds (132) each finished in fourth in their weight classes. Skyylar Miller finished fifth in the 106 pound class, and Jeremy Sap finished sixth in the 157.

- Magna Vista finished 10th as a team at the Region 3D wrestling championship on Saturday at Northside High School. Junior Landon Moore finished in second place in the 113 pound weight class, and senior Hunter Amos finished in third in the 138 pound class.

Both wrestlers move on to compete at the VHSL Class 3 state championship tournament on Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center.

- Bassett's Michael Clark finished fourth in the 285 pound weight class at Saturday's Region 3D championship. Terrill Parker (138) and Michael Dudley (175) both finished fifth in their weight classes.

The Bengals finished 12th as a team with 39 points.

Full Bassett, Magna Vista, Martinsville, and Patrick County region results are listed below:

Region 2C Wrestling Championship

Saturday at James River High School

106 pound

3rd place - Jonathon Culler (PCHS)

5th place – Skyylar Miller (MHS)

113 pound

4th place – Ben Knight (PCHS)

120 pound

2nd place – Ethan Cobbler (PCHS)

126 pound

2nd place – Juan Pablo Gutierrez (PCHS)

4th place – John Nguyen (MHS)

132 pound

3rd place – Jackson Iacovone (PCHS)

4th place – Jailyn Reynolds (MHS)

138 pound

2nd place – Wesley Alexander (PCHS)

144 pound

3rd place – Steven Spencer (PCHS)

157 pound

6th place – Jeremy Sap (MHS)

175 pound

5th place – Rawl Mabe (PCHS)

190 pound

5th place – Tristan Hardy (PCHS)

215 pound

2nd place – Paul Pascale

285 pound

2nd place – Ricardo Mejia (PCHS)

Region 3D Wrestling Championship

Saturday at Northside High School

113 pound

2nd - Landon Moore (MVHS)

138 pound

3rd place - Hunter Amos (MVHS)

5th place - Terrill Parker (BHS)

175 pound

5th place - Michael Dudley (BHS)

285 pound

4th place - Michael Clark (BHS)