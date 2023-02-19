The Patrick County High School wrestling team came home with three top-10 finishes at the VHSL Class 2 state championship over the weekend.

Ethan Cobbler was the Cougars highest finisher at the event, coming home with a fourth place finish in the 120 pound weight class. Jonathon Culler finished fifth in the 106 pound weight class for PCHS, and Steven Spencer was sixth in the 144 pound.

The state championships for VHSL Classes 2 and 3 were held on Friday and Saturday at the Salem Civic Center, in Salem.

Magna Vista and Bassett also sent wrestlers to the event. Full results for all three schools are listed below.

VHSL Class 2 State Championship

Friday and Saturday

Salem Civic Center

106 pound

5th – Jonathon Culler (PCHS)

120 pound

4th – Ethan Cobbler (PCHS)

126 pound

- Juan Gutierrez (PCHS) lost in Consolation Round 2

132 pound

- Jackson Iacovone (PCHS) lost in Consolation Round 2

138 pound

- Wesley Alexander (PCHS) lost in Consolation Round 3

144 pound

6th – Steven Spencer (PCHS)

215 pound

- Paul Pascale (PCHS) lost in Consolation Round 3

285 pound

- Richardo Mejia (PCHS) lost in Consolation Round 2

VHSL Class 3 State Championship

Friday and Saturday

Salem Civic Center

113 pound

- Landon Moore (MVHS) lost in Consolation Round 3

138 pound

- Hunter Amos (MVHS) lost in Consolation Round 1

285 pound

- Michael Clark (BHS) lost in Consolation Round 1