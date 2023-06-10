SALEM - Any nerves the Patrick County High School baseball team may have been feeling at the start of Saturday’s VHSL Class 2 state title game disappeared after the first half inning of play.

The Cougars came out swinging, plating three runs for an early lead.

From there, they played a near perfect game on the way to an historic finish in a 7-3 win over Poquoson High School, at Salem Memorial Ballpark, for the school’s first baseball state championship.

Patrick County started the game with a walk by Jai Penn and back-to-back doubles to the left field wall by Martin Sawyers and Stuart Callahan. All three batters scored in the inning to give the Cougars an early cushion.

“I had no nerves after that,” Penn said of the first inning. “I started the game nervous, but after that I was like, we’re good… We came out swinging from the very beginning. We came out hot today. We’ve been hot the whole state tournament and we continued it today.”

The Cougars added two more insurance runs in the second, again thanks to the top of the lineup. Penn and Sawyers led off the frame with two straight singles. Callahan followed with a single to score Penn, and Sawyers scored on a sacrifice fly by Jackson Horton three batters later.

The early lead was a nice confidence booster for junior starter Tucker Swails, who pitched on 3-days rest after throwing 96 pitches against John Battle High School on Tuesday in the state quarterfinals.

Swails struck out five of Poquoson’s first nine batters.

“The lead definitely gives me some cushion. It helps me be calm and throw strikes,” Swails said.

Cougars coach Tal Swails said in a normal situation Tucker Swails would have never thrown on such short rest. But added of his son, “He was going to have the ball because he would have killed me had I not given it to him.”

“It just sort of sets the tone,” Coach Swails added of the early lead. “When our pitching staff can get some runs, we’re tough.”

Tucker Swails threw 5.1 innings, allowing two runs, one earned, on eight hits and two walks. He struck out eight to pick up the win.

Callahan, who finished the day 4-4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run, finished the game on the mound in relief. He threw 1.2 innings, allowing one run on two hits while striking out two.

“Tucker, he absolutely jammed out there, and we scored runs behind him. Then Stuart came in and closed the door,” Coach Swails said. “It was just a perfect set up. Everything worked perfect.”

Poquoson tried to make it interesting a number of times. Trailing 6-0 in the bottom of the third, the Islanders got one back thanks to three singles in the inning. Swails got a strikeout for the last out to leave two runners on.

In the fourth, the Islanders had two runners on with no outs, and loaded the bases two batters later, but again Swails got out of the jam unscathed by inducing a flyout to Penn in centerfield.

Poquoson scored one run in the sixth, and another in the seventh. In the final frame, Callahan forced a groundout and struck out another to get one out away from the win. Poquoson followed with back-to-back singles, one of which came around to score.

With a runner on, Callahan closed the door with a strikeout looking for the final out as teammates ran and dogpiled him on the pitcher’s mound.

“I just wanted to throw strikes. I’m confident my defense will make the play,” Callahan said of his mindset in the seventh. “They played great. They’re all very talented… It’s amazing. I can’t explain it. It’s amazing.”

Poquoson stranded 10 runners in the game.

Penn, a senior committed to play at Ferrum College in the fall, was 2-3 with a walk and three runs scored.

Sawyers was 2-3 with a sacrifice, an RBI, and two runs. Noah Jessup was 2-3 with a run and an RBI.

“It’s unreal. It’s a very good feeling. It’s a good way to go out, I’ll tell you that,” Penn said. “I don’t know, I’m just so happy. On top of the world right now.”

“I felt really confident for the majority of the game,” said Horton, a sophomore who had a hit and an RBI in the win. “There wasn’t really a time I didn’t think we were going to do it… It’s awesome. I’m speechless. It’s awesome.”

“You just can’t really put it into words. It’s a great day,” said Coach Swails. “The guys, they did exactly what they expected to do, and that was come here and win a state championship. They’ve been working for this all year. They’ve been building, getting better, gaining confidence, and we just put it on in the field today and we got it done.”

In three games since falling to Alleghany High School in the Region 2C championship, the Cougars outscored opponents, 27-9.

The Cougars finish the season 25-5. They reached the state finals with a 10-3 win over Buckingham County High School on Friday in the semifinals.

PCHS will graduate five off the state championship team: Penn, Sawyers, Braedon Augustine, Tyler Stowe-Holt, and Xavien Taylor.

Tal Swails was joined on the coaching staff by his dad, Sonny Swails, who started the Cougars baseball program in the 1980s. Sonny Swails not only coached his son, but also current Cougars assistant Donny Rakes.

Having a family in the dugout and a family atmosphere on the field and in the stands made Saturday’s win just a little sweeter for all of Cougar nation.

“It is a family. Patrick County is a family,” Coach Swails said. “The entire coaching staff are Patrick County guys. The entire coaching staff, with the exception of my dad, played at Patrick County… It is 100 percent a family and I’m just blessed to be part of it.”

VHSL Class 2 Baseball State Championship

Patrick County 7, Poquoson 3

PCHS 321 001 0 – 7 12 2

PHS 001 001 1 – 3 10 1

Patrick County hitters: Jai Penn 2-3, 2B, BB, 3R; Martin Sawyers 2-3, Sac., RBI, 2R; Stuart Callahan 4-4, 2B, 3RBI; Tucker Swails 1-3; Jackson Horton 1-2, BB, Sac.; Noah Jessup 2-3, R, RBI; Hunter Pendleton 0-3, Sac.; Gavin Fain 0-3, RBI

Patrick County pitchers: Tucker Swails 5.1IP, 2R, 1ER, 8H, 8K, 2BB; Stuart Callahan 1.2IP, R, 2H, 3K

