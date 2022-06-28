Huge entry list and free fan fest this week at South Boston Speedway

The largest entry list in years, a new format, a dazzling post-race Fourth of July fireworks display and a free Friday night Fan Fest are all on tap for South Boston Speedway this weekend.

South Boston will host its premier showcase, the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series Late Model Stock Car Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort, at 7 p.m. on Saturday.

A total of 48 cars are entered in Saturday’s 200-lap late model race, which will pay $10,000 to the winner. That race is the opening race of the Virginia Late Model Triple Crown series which includes events at Langley Speedway and Martinsville Speedway later this summer.

The entry list for Saturday includes last year’s winner, Bobby McCarty, two-time NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series national champion and six-time South Boston Speedway champion Peyton Sellers, Mike Looney who drives for Stuart’s Billy Martin Racing, and current South Boston Speedway points leader Layne Riggs, who has won seven of 10 races at the .4-mile oval this season.

Also on the entry list is Corey Heim, who will compete in a Lee Pulliam Motorsports entry. Heim competes part-time in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, driving the No. 51 Toyota Tundra for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He also competes part-time in the ARCA Menards Series, driving the No. 20 Toyota Camry for Venturini Motorsports.

Heim has two Truck Series wins this season. His first came in at Atlanta Motor Speedway, and he scored his second in June at World Wide Technology Raceway. He won six races last year in the ARCA Menards Series.

Tate Fogleman, who drives the No. 30 Toyota Tundra in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for On Point Motorsports, is also among the entries. Fogleman scored his first career win in the series last season at Talladega.

West coast Super Late Model standout Derek Thorn, who competes on the SRL Southwest Tour, will be competing in his first Late Model race on the east coast. Thorn won the NASCAR K&N Pro Series West championship in 2015 and 2018.

Five of the top 11 drivers in the CARS Tour point standings are also among the entries for Saturday. That group includes series points leader Carson Kvapil, who drives out of the Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s JR Motorsports stable and has two wins on the tour this season, and Connor Hall, a one-time winner this season who sits fourth in the CARS Tour standings. Brandon Pierce, fifth in the standings with a trio of Top-10 finishes, and Mason Diaz, eighth in that series, have also filed an entry for the race. McCarty, currently sits 11th in the CARS Tour standings.

Saturday night’s 200-lap Late Model race will have a new format with the race run in four stages. Stage 1 will end at Lap 50, and Stage 2 will conclude at Lap 100, with cautions following each. The third stage will end at Lap 150, and the final stage ends at Lap 200.

Along with the 200-lap Late Model race, fans will see a 50-lap race for the Budweiser Limited Sportsman Division, a 25-lap race for the Southside Disposal Pure Stock Division, and a 20-lap race for the Virginia State Police HEAT Hornets Division.

South Boston Speedway will host a free Fan Fest on Friday at 7:30 p.m. featuring a concert by country music performer Matt Boswell and the Hillbilly Blues Band. The fan fest will follow a day of practice for drivers and teams competing in Saturday’s event.

A fan appreciation event will be held on Saturday from 5:15-6:15 p.m. during which fans will be able to go onto the track to meet the drivers, get autographs, and get an up-close look at the cars.

“The largest entry list in years featuring an all-star lineup of top drivers and the new race format will make this year’s 200-lap race one of the most exciting Late Model races ever to be held here,” said South Boston Speedway General Manager Chase Brashears. “Fans will truly enjoy this event.”

Advance tickets for the Thunder Road Harley-Davidson 200 presented by Grand Atlantic Ocean Resort on Saturday are available for $15 each plus a $1.50 processing fee. The advance tickets may be purchased online on the South Boston Speedway website or by calling the speedway office. Tickets at the gate on race day will be $20 each.

Practice will start at 1:30 p.m., and qualifying starts at 4:30 p.m. The autograph session will be held at 5:15 p.m., and the first race of the night will get the green flag at 7 p.m.

The latest updates and news for both fans and competitors can be found on the speedway’s website, www.SouthBostonSpeedway.com, and the track’s social media channels. Information may also be obtained by phoning the speedway at (434)572-4947 or toll free at 1(877)440-1540 during regular business hours.

