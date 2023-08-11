The Martinsville Mustangs record on the field may not have been what the team wanted, but the team saw many reasons to consider the 2023 summer a success.

With nearly 20,000 fans over the course of 19 home games, the Mustangs had their highest average attendance in several years. And the fans were able to enjoy games in a newly renovated Hooker Field, renovations that included a cover over the seats behind home plate and a new press box.

The Mustangs finished the season 18-26, but coach Kregg Snook, returning this year after last working with the team in 2019, said he was ecstatic about the growth he saw from his players and the way they bonded as a team. He plans to be back, and has several players who also plan to come back in 2024.

Mustangs General Manager Connor Akeman, who also returned this year after taking 2022 off to work in Minor League Baseball, and the rest of the ownership group at Next Plan Athletics have also already begun thinking about next summer.

Akeman said they would like to start a concert series to run through June and July, something they initially planned to do this year until they ran into weather issues. The team also plans to continue to have several fireworks shows next summer - they had four in 2023 - are looking to bring back Value Monday specials, and have more specialty jerseys for the players on the field, like the Star Wars and throwback Martinsville Phillies jerseys they had this year.

"We really want to have something set for every night," Akeman said. "Then, with the support we've gotten from our sponsors we're going to be able to make things happen. ­­

The team is also beginning work with other businesses in the area on promotions, including Martinsville Speedway. Once renovations on the press box are completed, they'll also be able to host birthday parties and company nights in the suites.

Akeman and Snook spoke with the Bulletin on Monday, two days after the team’s season finale. Here’s what they both had to say about what they saw on and off the field this season.

Martinsville Bulletin: How do you feel like the season went?

Conner Akeman: I thought it went well, all things considered. Obviously the renovations didn't get done in time, so that set us back a little bit, but overall we had our highest average attendance in several years. And it was really enthusiastic, fun crowds. The results may be not what we wanted on the field, but still the guys stuck together. You can see that even here, they continued to fight together despite the difficult circumstances.

Overall, I felt like we built some momentum finally here with this new ownership group. There are things we can build on. Tons of things we can build on… Things we did do right, things we didn't do right and kind of getting better from there. Overall I thought it was a pretty successful summer.

Kregg Snook: The goal for us is to be able to help them get better as baseball players, help them grow up a little bit, be away from home, maybe some of them for the first time. So I thought that was good. We sent them back healthy. Coaches hold their breath when they send their guys out, they want to make sure they come back healthy... and a little bit better baseball players as well.

The results weren't exactly what we want, but again I think if we win the games that we're supposed to win this year that we had a lead in, then we probably are looking at close to a .500 record, maybe knocking on the door of the playoffs in the second half.

But, like Conner said, with momentum the thing that excites me the most is having a chance to have a really solid base of returners for next year's team, and really good guys in the clubhouse, good baseball players. Guys that know what Martinsville is about and what the ownership group is about, and what the coaching staff and front office is about. It's definitely an exciting time and I'm looking forward to building in the future.

Akeman: To add something else to that, we had a core that was here the entire year. You usually don’t get that in our league. There's drop off in the first half and second half, players in and out. We didn’t really have that. We had a solid core and that speaks to our coaching staff and our front office and everybody still gelling.

I think that means a lot to have that same core that we did have stay through the whole season, even through the ups and downs. That mostly speaks to our coaching staff. We had an awesome group, Kregg and Corey (Russell) and Ryan (Turner) that were really able to get those guys going and keep them together because that's a big thing. you don't want to go through the final couple weeks searching all over the country for guys to just come in for a few games. But we didn't really have that problem… We were able to sustain the core and I just think that speaks to a lot of our coaching staff and everything we had going on here.

Bulletin: How nice is that consistency for you as a coach?

Snook: It's obviously a huge weight off of your shoulders when you know that Carter Dorighi is going to be here from opening day all the way through the end, and you know that Reese Robinett and Drew Needham and Adam Fallon and Lucas Carmichael, the list goes on and on. There's a ton of pitchers in there, too, that stayed all the way through.

What a special group of kids. I was telling Connor and (President of Baseball Operations) Joe (Haynes) today I wish this was a pro season or organization because, man, I would love to spend six, eight, nine months with these guys and just really be together with them, but even more to see them be together with each other because it was such a special group of kids.

Bulletin: I’m sure getting more fans into the stadium was a big point of emphasis for you all, so how nice was it to see the big crowds this summer?

Akeman: It's awesome. To have the highest average, that means a lot to all of us who have been working here from Day 1. Again it was really just about getting people out there this year. The renovations will be done by the upcoming season. It's just big for our community. We're a small town, there's no denying that. There's not a ton to do elsewhere outside of the speedway and all that stuff, so for people to make it like a point to come out to games, that was our goal, and I feel like we accomplished that just from some of the promotions we had.

And it's only going to get better with our suites and everything else we'll have available to us. New concessions, just thing we’ve never had.

Just the community support, being here for as long as I have, I've never seen it at a higher level with our sponsors and our host families and all that. It can only go up from here, so I'm really excited about how we finished.

Snook: I think that speaks to the job that Connor does for our organization and the ownership group with Next Plan Athletics does. The crowds were amazing. We were here in 2018 and 2019 together and I think we might have had one crowd that rivaled what we did all year.

It's cool to kind of see the Mustangs and Hooker Field kind of be the talk of the town in the summer. Great crowds, and they were into the games. That doesn't happen everywhere in the league. Some people might have great crowds but you never know what type of baseball experience they're there for. Our fans were into the game, in tune with baseball and what was going on, so it was fun for our guys to play in front of them.

Bulletin: What do you hope the players took away from this summer?

Snook: On the baseball field, just that they’re never out of a ball game. The compete factor was there for this team, and I think you saw it, especially the last half or last week of the season where it's late in games and we're just going to go score runs. We got back in it and won two of them, and then pushed Peninsula to the brink there in the ninth of the last game. Down 8-3, we scored four runs in the ninth, and had the tying run on second.

I want them to learn just to compete at all times and never let your guard down. You're going to have bad days here and there, but as long as you can put yourself in the right mindset to compete, that's what I hope they learned on the field, baseball wise.

But, even bigger than that, I hope they go back and tell their teammates and coaches what a great experience they had in Martinsville and in the Coastal Plain League and bring a teammate with them because that's only going to help our clubhouse. Our clubhouse was awesome this year as far as guys getting along and being good friends off the field. If they can continue to bring friends with them I think that's where we'll see a big jump.

Bulletin: Anything else you'd like to add?

Akeman: I just want to say thank you to Next Plan Athletics. They had our backs. I've never really been a part of that. We were under league ownership a while back, and it's always been kind of in and out. Next Plan, they are committed as can be.

Really the main big reason I came back was because of Kregg. We had that relationship in '18 and '19. I was gone last year but came back when I saw Kregg was coming back, and we've got Next Plan invested and everything, so thank you to all of them. Thank you to our coaching staff. They kept it together and it was a really successful summer overall. I'm really proud of everything we accomplished this year.

Snook: What a pleasure it is to be back. It was hard to see the guys go. This is probably the most fun I've had coaching, especially in a summer league just with the group of kids we had and how they played and how they treated each other.